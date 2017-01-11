Why Does Champagne Give You a Headache? It's Pretty Simple, Actually.

It's New Year's Day. Your head feels like a soft-boiled egg, cracked open and spilling across your mattress -- or the carpet of your friend's friend's sister who you regrettably crashed with after throwing up in her closet and blaming it on the cat. You are not alone. Well, maybe with the "throwing up in the closet" part.

Overindulging in prosecco, Champagne, cava, and all other types of bubbly on NYE (or any other time) definitely seems to cause more intense hangovers than anything else this side of antifreeze and prison moonshine. And for many people, even a sip of this stuff causes headaches right away. Like an instant hangover, without all those fun bad decisions and a few hours of sleep in between.