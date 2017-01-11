Why Rum Deserves Its Own Holiday

National Rum Day is the best reason anyone ever celebrated August 16th (sorry, birthday boy Steve Carell). In fact, rum was this country's preferred drink before we even had a nation to celebrate its day. Back in the 18th century, rum was one of the Colonies' biggest exports. It was the basis for almost every cocktail.

Today, we still enjoy rum, but with far fewer powdered wigs and much more fun. Rum is the go-to mixer that fills summer parties. And if partying all summer isn’t a cause worthy of a holiday, it’s only because it probably deserves the full three months.

Whether your reasons are historical or planning tomorrow’s party, rum is the right call.