Why Starbucks Will Actually Succeed in Italy

It's in other coffee countries like Colombia and Japan

Colombia is arguably the coffee capital of the world, so there was serious skepticism about the chain's arrival in 2014. Although Juan Valdez is still a source of national pride, resistance to Starbucks on principle was countered by a curiosity for foreign imports.

Japan isn't a coffee producing country, but their culture is one of the richest in the world. Starbucks' arrival there dates back to the mid-'90s and they now occupy every prefecture driven partly by the chain's appeal as a Western status symbol. Italians are less obsessed with appropriating cultural trends, but young people will likely be dying to drink the caffeinated Kool Aid.