Why the Margarita Is the Perfect Cocktail

The glass is no accident

The margarita glass is almost as iconic as the margarita itself, thanks to it being used as a vessel for so many different cocktails. But, there’s a few reasons why it may be shaped in a way that’s almost as large as your face: American cocktail drinkers needed a bigger glass than the champagne coup to house a margarita, thanks to all the ice involved. (And by ice, we mean that we just wanted bigger margaritas.)

It balances four of the five human tastes

A human taste bud can identify five different tastes: salty, sweet, bitter, sour and umami -- a Japanese term for meaty/savory named by the Japanese chemist who discovered it. The margarita nails four of those five: the salty rim of the glass, the sweetness of the agave, the bitterness of the tequila, and the sourness of the limes. And besides adding that salty/sweet complexity, the salt rim has a balancing effect: According to the Institute of Medicine, sodium-containing compounds neutralize bitter tastes on the tongue. So when you take a sip of a margarita with salt, you cut the bitterness of the lime and tequila, while heightening the sweetness and sourness. That citrus flavor from the lime also helps neutralize bitterness, thanks to its high acidity.