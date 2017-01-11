How the Bloody Mary Became an Iconic Brunch Drink. An Investigation.

Hangover remedies led a direct path to the Bloody Mary

Tomato juice hasn't always been part of the morning-after toolbox, but there's no denying that it helps -- it hydrates and provides electrolytes and vitamin C -- but so do a lot of other drinks. And sure, the acidity and wake-up-NOW effect of hot sauce and spices doesn't hurt.

But the drink that really put the tomato juice pick-me-up on the map is the Prairie Oyster. The drink -- made with tomato juice, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, and raw egg yolk -- was codified in a popular 1916 P.G. Wodehouse short story, Jeeves Takes Charge, and other pop-culture references after that. But it's not the only tomato-based eye-opener out there, it's just the most shocking, thanks to that disgusting raw egg that stares up in all of its quivering awfulness during your most vulnerable moment. There are dozens of eye-openers with similar, sometimes near-identical ingredients, such as the Red Eye (beer and tomato juice, sometimes with spices or lime), which also pre-dates the Bloody Mary. Put it all together, and it's clear that "morning after" has always been in the Bloody's DNA.