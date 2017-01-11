14 Reasons Why You Should Always Have a Drink With Your Meal

1. Some drinks come with even more food! Olives, slices of orange, those weird little onions?

2. If you’re splitting the bill, and your buddy doesn’t order a drink, they have to pick up part of the cost. If they ask for $2 or whatever they’re a bad friend. DOUBLE WIN.

3. You can order a whole class of drinks during the day that would make you look like a crazy person any later (who orders a Screwdriver at night?).

4. Having a glass at lunch is a way easier method of getting some health benefits at work than buying a stupid standing desk.

5. You went so far as to order a steak. Are you really going to sully that cow’s memory with a soda? Those two things start with “s” and that’s about all they should ever have in common.