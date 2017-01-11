10 Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking German Riesling This Summer

Somms love ‘em

Want to get a somm talking? Ask why Riesling is a great wine and they probably won’t shut up. They rave about that Riesling balance that causes it to be just the right amount of tart and sweet.

Grieco says: “What German Rieslings have in spades is balance. That dollop of residual sugar would come across as a spoonful of maple syrup if it wasn’t offset by acidity. That acidity would make you feel like you were sucking on a bitter lemon if it was not offset by that dollop of residual sugar.”

They age well, especially for a white wine

Turns out, not all wine gets better with age. In fact, most white wines are supposed to be had within just a couple of years after they're bottled -- but not Riesling. Because of their high acidity, Rieslings can stay at their peak maturity (roughly 20 years) for as long as it’ll take your 401K to be worth something.

Twomey says: “Riesling seems to transform. It may lose some of its fruit, but because of its acid content, it still has some life in it and it starts to evolve in a much more interesting way. And for whatever reason, other grapes just don’t do that.”