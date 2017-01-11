Yes, You Can Chill Your Red Wine -- and It's Delicious

Chilling your red wines may seem sacrilegious to some, and downright odd to others. But serving a chilled red during the hot, humid summer will gain you nothing but admiration from wine novices and aficionados alike. Vastly different from throwing ice cubes into your wine, cooling off your reds in the fridge or in an ice bucket brings out their warm weather appeal without watering them down. The chill enhances the bright acidity, upping the refreshment of any wine, versus drinking it warm, which makes it seem more boozy and heavy.

It’s best to stick to reds that are to low to medium in body and tannin, which means you’ll have to put down that malbec and try something else. (Don’t worry, malbec will bewaiting for you in autumn.) Avoiding heavily oaked wines is also advisable, since a rich oak flavor is likely to overpower other flavors when cold. Opt for old-world wines that come from European countries like France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Croatia, and Hungary, which are more likely to offer full flavor in a medium body.