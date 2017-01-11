Wine Myths You Need to Stop Believing Right Now

Myth: Always drink white wine cold and red wine warm

Truthfully, most restaurants serve white wines a little too cold and red wines a little too warm. If we're drinking a light, bright red wine, and it's summer in Chicago, and it's a little humid, I want all my red wines with a little bit of chill. In general, reds with really bright acidity, reds made from thinner-skinned grapes like pinot noir and dolcetto that have more tart cherry than cherry jam notes -- all those taste better when they’re cool. And then you get the joy of watching it unfold and change in the glass as it comes to temperature -- I mean, if you don't chug it.

With whites, they need way less chill than you might think. Unless you have it at the right temperature, you can’t smell it and you don't really pick up on the texture. If you have a gorgeous bottle of white bordeaux or white burgundy or aged Australian chardonnay and you can't taste it or it feels like you're drinking a glass of water, it's because it's too cold. Don't ever feel weird about asking your server to decant your bottle of white. The average refrigerator is, what, 30, 40 degrees? If you let the wine come up to 50 or 60 degrees, you're going to get a wholly different experience. You know when you smell a wine and you can only pick out one scent? Give it a second to warm up and you'll be able to smell a million things -- it's like the entire rainbow is possible, not just one color.