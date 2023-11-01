Take Your Friendsgiving Up a Notch with These Wine Pairings

There are no real rules when it comes to Friendsgiving. Want to serve chicken instead of turkey? Go for it. Prefer to host a potluck instead of spending all day cooking? By all means. Friendsgiving is an opportunity to spend time with the people you want to, the way you want to. When it comes to choosing the wine, you want one that captures everything that Friendsgiving represents. Take a bottle from Murphy-Goode, for example: Founded in 1985, the winery was created on the premise of sharing good wine with good friends. Today, Dave Ready, son of one of the founders, heads winemaking at Murphy-Goode, continuing the legacy of producing quality California wines at an accessible price point. “When my dad started the winery, it was always about keeping the wines affordable so that everyone could enjoy them,” Ready says. “[Murphy-Goode wines] aren’t necessarily about nerding out. It's just about popping a cork — or twisting a cap — and enjoying the wines.” To help you decide which bottles of Murphy-Goode to pour at the table, Ready is breaking down which wines pair with dishes that you might serve at Friendsgiving. Whether you’re cooking project recipes like braised short ribs or twists on holiday classics like kimchi macaroni and cheese, Ready shares which Murphy-Goode bottle you should twist open at the table. Plus, keep scrolling to find out how you can win a Friendsgiving celebration hosted by Murphy-Goode and govino.

Seven-Layer Taco Dip and Tortilla Chips Pair it with: California Chardonnay

Why: As guests begin to arrive, place out an appetizer that can satisfy different taste buds — like a seven-layer dip. With so many layers, colors, and textures it can be hard to narrow down a wine that works with all components of the appetizer. But Ready says that the California Chardonnay is a top contender. “Our Chardonnay is predominantly stainless steel fermented,” he says. “It's got a brightness to it that will cut through some of those layers like the sour cream and the guacamole.” With notes of stone fruits and ripe apple, Chardonnay lends a lot of brightness to the palate. Ready says that this, in combination with the texture from the stainless steel fermentation, creates a well-balanced sip that can stand up to the heaviness from the dip. Kimchi Macaroni and Cheese Pair it with: North Coast Sauvignon Blanc

Why: Any holiday dinner calls for an indulgent side dish. This Friendsgiving, try a classic macaroni and cheese, but with a twist of kimchi mixed in. Instead of pairing rich food with a rich wine, Ready suggests evening out the creaminess of this macaroni and cheese with a wine like North Coast Sauvignon Blanc. “The Sauvignon Blanc tends to be more citrus driven, with touches of stone fruits and tropical fruit,” Ready says. “There are notes of orange blossom, pear, and green apple, with just a touch of pineapple.” In turn, these acidic flavors complement the kimchi. Overall, the Sauvignon Blanc works in harmony with the two distinct flavor profiles of this dish. Garlic Green Bean Stir-Fry Pair it with: California Red Blend

Why: For a side dish that’s fragrant like a garlic green bean stir-fry, Ready says to look for a fruit-forward, structured wine like the California Red Blend. “The Red Blend is composed mostly of Syrah, Zinfandel, and some Petite Syrah,” he says. “The power of the Zinfandel will stand up to the garlic.” The Red Blend’s dark berry aromas have enough heft to stand up to the fattiness from the oil and the aroma from the seasonings, while adding complexity throughout.

Braised Short Ribs Pair it with: California Cabernet Sauvignon

Why: Since turkey will probably be served at your Thanksgiving, choose another show-stopping main like braised short ribs. This rich entree calls for an aromatic, well-balanced wine like California Cabernet Sauvignon. This Cabernet Sauvignon is brambly and bold, with punchier tannins and a tart cherry acidity that enhance the flavor from the short ribs. “The fatness of the short ribs would really work well with the tannins of the Cabernet Sauvignon — balancing each other out to create harmony,” he says. You can even use Murphy-Goode Cabernet Sauvignon in the short rib braise. Cinnamon Berry Galette Pair it with: California Pinot Noir

Why: A galette is the no-frills dessert you can rely on for Friendsgiving and beyond. For pairing wine with a sweet dessert like this one, Ready suggests the California Pinot Noir. “There are a lot of strawberry and cherry notes in the wine,” he says. The dark fruit characters in the Pinot Noir work particularly well to enhance the richness of the galette.