Why the Price of Your Wine-By-The-Glass Might Be Going Up

If you thought your wine was safe from rising prices, guess again. Inflation and its related side effects are spilling into the glass, and you may see its impacts at your favorite restaurants and bars.

“Inflation really hit us hard this year. We held off as long as we could, but about four months or so ago, I realized that, if I wanted to keep pouring the caliber of wines that we were known for pouring, I just had to charge another dollar or two,” says Frank Kinyon, beverage and service director at Philadelphia’s a.kitchen + a.bar. “There just wasn’t any way around it.”

A local wine-by-the-glass favorite since its 2014 opening, a.kitchen + a.bar was a 2022 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Wine Program award. The menu features a plethora of natural, traditional, and rare wines. These days, most of what’s listed by the glass will run you upward of $18.