Pack Your Bags for a Stoner’s Weekend in Weed and Wine Country

One of California’s most worthwhile road trips lies along State Route 128 West. Head toward Fort Bragg/Mendocino from the 101 Highway, and you’ll arrive in a verdant stretch of California farm country known as the Emerald Triangle. Here, miles of wine vineyards, fruit orchards, and hidden cannabis farms stretch to the horizon.

Situated three hours north of San Francisco, Mendocino’s cool, foggy nights and hot, sunny days create ideal growing conditions for exceptional sun-grown cannabis for decades. Renowned for its vineyards and apple orchards, the Anderson Valley is a picturesque destination for cannabis lovers seeking repose and paying homage to lands that have cultivated this plant since the 1970s. It’s also the only place in the world where you can stay at a luxurious, cannabis-friendly, Mediterranean-style inn with an on-site dispensary and outdoor consumption lounge, all within proximity to several California wineries.

Pack your bags and your preferred paraphernalia, and let’s go on the ultimate road trip to weed and wine country.