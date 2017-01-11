Wines That Are Worth Spending More On

There are times when a $15 bottle of wine totally suffices -- day drinking in the park, a party with your significant other's friends that you don't know that well, Tuesday nights -- but sometimes you need something a little more special, like if you're going to dinner at that same significant other's parents' home.

To point you toward the smartest buys for six common varietals, we asked four pros for their top picks in the $20-$100 range. Thanks to Drew Duggan, sommelier at Andina in Portland, Oregon; Rachael Lowe, beverage director at Spiaggia in Chicago; Jillian Rocco, GM/sommelier at Boston's Row 34; and Kelly Wooldridge, wine director for Denver restaurant group Bonanno Concepts, you can now go make a major splash without fishing out too much cash. (Note that all prices are approximate.)