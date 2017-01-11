Why 'Beer for Women' Won't Solve Sexism in Beer

Master brewer and longtime industry consultant Kristi McGuire thinks she has a solution: High Heel Brewing, a new Missouri-based brewing company marketed explicitly -- and exclusively -- to female drinkers.

The brand’s name says it all, a statement made only more clear by the hop-topped stiletto logo (which to me looks more like an artichoke ice cream cone, but whatever). According to a recent USA Today article, High Heel will begin hitting the shelves in Florida, where it's brewed by contract brewing startup Brew Hub, as soon as June, 2016.

The company's two debut offerings, the fruit-based, cider-like Slingback Perry Ale and a hopped-up, 8.4% ABV IPA called Too Hop'd to Handle, feature brightly colored packaging meant to appeal specifically to lady drinkers. The whole thing is already causing quite a stir among the good folks of craft beer.