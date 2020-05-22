6 Women-Led Wine Startups You Need to Know

Growing up in the restaurant industry, I found that the higher I climbed, the greater the gender disparity. When I became a sommelier at 21, the certification landed me in the old boy’s club of the wine world. Then I became a partner at Cote, a Michelin-starred restaurant in NYC, and found that not everyone in the industry was as keen to invest in women as our proprietor was. Out of all of the Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, only 17% of the wine buyers are female, and almost none of them are owners. Now more than ever, voting with our dollars goes a long way. Just 2.2% of venture capitalist funding goes to women-led start-ups and only 4% of wineries in California are owned by women.

As wine buyers, we can move the needle by supporting underrepresented groups and small start-ups that, especially during a pandemic, need our help. Here are six women-led wine startups that you need to know (and are sommelier-approved!).