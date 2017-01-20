Karaoke Songs That You Should Be Ashamed to Sing

Nothing screams "I was once a theater geek" quite like busting out a Grease duet with the person you lost your virginity to. At age 39.

While approximately 4.5 minutes of air-fiddlin' might be fun to you, it's exponentially worse for the crowd of bored spectators who would probably sell theirs soul to never hear your "Southern" accent again.

First of all, you don't have the range. Second, congratulations: You just inspired a room full of revelers to call their exes, restraining orders be damned.

This song represents the exact moment in time when Miley shed her pre-packaged Disney-channel sheen and turned into a legitimate, adult pop star. But to you this song represents a starter course in how to burst your friends' eardrums by screeching "ayyy eee yayyy eee yay ee ayyy" into a mic. It doesn't even sound good when she does it.