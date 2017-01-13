Craft Beer Trends That Need to Stop in 2017

Tap lists that haven't been updated

"Why can't some breweries and beer bars be bothered to keep their tap lists up to date? I get that kegs occasionally blow and selections change, but it doesn't take that much effort to change your reader boards or print a new beer menu. It's frustrating to search a menu for a beer and wait for your server to return, only to be told, 'Sorry, we're out of that.' Sadly, it's not uncommon to ask for another beer, only to be told that too is no longer on tap. Is that really the first experience you want customers to have in your establishment?" -- Ben Brausen, writer, Craft Beer Time

"Multiple" beers

"I wish our love affair with multiples would come to an end. First, we were presented with double bock beers. Then, triple Belgian beers were the rage. Not to be outdone, some breweries created quadruple beers, and I've even seen a quintuple or two. Why doesn't someone just brew a double centuple Belgian ale and be done with it? Because if they did, you just know another brewer would still try to top it. It's getting out of hand!" -- Bryan Carey, writer, Great Beer Now