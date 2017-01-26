The Worst Pickup Lines Bartenders Have Ever Heard

Using a pun

"I may not be Fred Flintstone but I sure will make your bedrock. I use this one often. Never works." -- David Shenaut, Raven & Rose, Portland

Using so many puns

"I actually heard a couple reminiscing last night about the pickup lines the gentleman had used to initiate conversation with the young lady. He started off with, 'On a scale of ugly to smokin', you're pretty hot.' This was followed up with, 'Why don't we go back to Myspace so I can Twitter your Yahoo before Googling all over your Facebook.' It evidently worked because they are now married and had a great story to tell.

"The real bummer is I don't hear pickup lines anymore because people have already exchanged pickup lines on a dating app by the time they get to the bar. Or they're just too awkward to initiate conversation so they try to buy drinks and send them down the bar, which I've never seen end well." -- Stuart Jensen, Curio, Denver