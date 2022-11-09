Raise a Mug to the Evolution of Yerba Mate in California

Erva Brew Co. co-founder Tiffany Scalia was first introduced to yerba mate in college, while juggling three jobs to pay for her tuition at University of Southern California. Back then, she was a coffee drinker, relying on the free cups that were often available in common spaces around campus. Then, after one particularly grueling day at work, Scalia’s co-worker directed her toward a different drink: yerba mate.

“The mate revived me from the inside out. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced,” Scalia says. “Coffee always hit me right in the stomach and then left me shaky and anxious. With mate it’s just so much cleaner. It even provides, at least for me, a sense of optimism.”

From her very first sip, Scalia was hooked, and immediately replaced her coffee habit with gallon jugs of cold-brewed yerba mate. Native to humid regions of South America, when brewed as a tea, the dried yerba mate leaves and stems lend themselves to an earthy, smoky flavor profile and are packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, in addition to a healthy dose of caffeine. According to some studies, yerba mate has been shown to improve the moods of those who consume it regularly.

While yerba mate tea has a centuries-old, precolonial history across South America, several California companies have embraced and are reimagining the traditional tea. Leading the trend is Guayaki, a bottled yerba mate brand headquartered in Sebastopol. It was launched in 1996 by a student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo looking to share the tradition he grew up with in Argentina. In 2021, the founders of San Diego-based Boochcraft and Juneshine launched Kové Hard Yerba Mate, a spiked seltzer that uses yerba mate tea as its base, with a tasting room in the Miramar neighborhood.

Scalia didn’t initially launch a mate brand. After she graduated from college, she ran a cooperatively run, farm-to-festival catering company called 99 Potatoes. As she searched for something that would rejuvenate festival-goers without turning them into jittery, sleep-deprived zombies, she once again found the answer in mate, creating her company’s now-cult favorite Ginger Limeade flavor and serving it over ice.

In 2014, Scalia, Juan Rivera, and Ryan Beaucher, co-founded Erva Brew Co. They expanded their operation to farmers markets across Los Angeles while adding flavors like Tulsi Passion and Hibiscus Lemon to reflect the diverse cultures of the city. “We get a lot of people who have never heard of yerba mate and, after trying ours, they instantly switch over from drinking coffee. That’s really cool to witness,” Rivera says. “We also get customers from Argentina and Brazil, as well as Syria and Lebanon, which not a lot of people are aware that those countries also have traditions of drinking mate. It’s really cool to share our version with people who have never seen yerba mate offered here.”