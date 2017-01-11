Meet Your Local Guides To San Diego’s Craft Beer Scene

If you’re a fan of craft beer and haven’t yet been to San Diego -- what are you waiting for? This beer town is home to more than 115 breweries and the super-hoppy West Coast-style IPA that had the rest of the country going “uh, what?” until they succumbed to the sudsy superiority of this style of India Pale Ale. In a city that has the highest concentration of world class breweries, it may seem hard to figure out where to start -- but the three craft-beer insiders in this clip, Mike Hinkley of Green Flash, Vince Marsaglia of Pizza Port, and Doug Constantiner of Societe, serve as your guides to San Diego’s beer scene. Check it out.
