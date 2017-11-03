Where to Drink in New Orleans Right Now

If there's anything New Orleans has a lot of, it's bars. From the birthplaces of historic cocktails and tacky Bourbon Street walk-ups to expansive brewpubs and cozy dives, we take our drinking establishments seriously. Because it's nearly impossible to get a consensus from locals on which are the greatest, we've rounded up the best variety -- a mix of new, old, and infamous -- to check out in the Big Easy.
Hotel Monteleone Carousel Bar
French Quarter
The Carousel is a local and tourist favorite attached to one of the city's most iconic hotels, the Monteleone. The bar is intricately designed and slowly rotates around while the veteran staffers serve you newly inspired cocktails and the classics. (As a fun bit of trivia, it's actually where the Vieux Carre was invented.) The fact that it feels like the world is revolving around you makes this high-class merry-go-round a must-visit.
Erin Rose Bar
French Quarter
Erin Rose has the feel of a real locals joint, with a lot of regulars, an amazing jukebox, simple-but-potent beverages, and one of the best Bloody Marys in the city. Visitors and residents hang out at the dark bar, elbow to elbow, and on a hot day, there's nothing better than the frozen Irish coffee. Plus, the innovative, delicious restaurant Killer PoBoys serves up sandwiches in the back bar every day except Tuesday from noon till midnight.
Chart Room
French Quarter
Don't ask for anything too fancy at this French Quarter dive, which would feel dark and cramped if not for the floor-to-ceiling windows that are almost always open. The bartenders are simultaneously grumpy and friendly, and it's a great place to stop in for a beer and a shot, or to grab a drink and be on your way.
Cure
Uptown
The folks at Cure upped the cocktail game for the modern age in New Orleans. In 2009, business partners Neal Bodenheimer and Kirk Estopinal opened this establishment on Freret St when it was still reeling from post-Katrina abandonment. The renovation of a former fire station made it possible to display its liquor on five long shelves stretching up over 14ft high, truly an impressive sight. Try the Floridian Void, made with Ferreira white port, yellow chartreuse, trader Nick's Freret falernum, lime, honey, and Angostura bitters.
Latitude 29
French Quarter
Open since 2014, Latitude 29 doesn't focus on classic New Orleans cocktails (Sazeracs, brandy milk punch, etc.) but the traditional Tiki vibe was definitely a huge addition to the city. Owner Jeff "Beachbum" Berry wanted to augment New Orleans' proximity to the tropics and opened this bar to cement that connection -- and serve crazy-cool concoctions, like the Navy Grog and Pearl Diver.
Arnaud's French 75 Bar
French Quarter
This is an old-school New Orleans bar named for the classic cocktail, and it still feels like a step back in time. Attached to Arnaud's, one of the city's Creole grande dame restaurants, the spot's decor is lush, the light is dim, and local legend Chris Hannah helms the bar, which has many liquor options besides the eponymous drink.
Barrel Proof
Garden District
Whiskey, whiskey, and more whiskey is what you'll find here. With a long bar in a dark space and hundreds of spirits available, all Barrel Proof is missing is a young Tom Waits drinking alone in a corner. The boilermakers are great, but classic whiskey preparations like the Manhattan, Boulevardier, or Old Fashioned really shine. Or you can just drink your poison straight up, maybe with a Schlitz to wash it down. Your call.
Twelve Mile Limit
Mid-City
This the place to go when you want a high-quality mixed drink at a reasonable price. Twelve Mile Limit has grown steadily since it opened in 2011 in a former corner dive that now serves world-class quaffs. Although the old pool table, video poker machine, and kick-ass jukebox remain, the kitchen and outdoor space have expanded to better meet the needs of the new customers. As this is a welcoming neighborhood joint, the bartenders are as happy to sell you a PBR as they are to mix up an original cocktail like the Baudin (bourbon, honey, lemon, and Tabasco).
The Avenue Pub
Garden District
Open 24 hours almost every day of the year, The Avenue Pub has one of the best-curated beer lists in the country, but folks who drink shots of whiskey with their Abita are welcome, too. The hours and atmosphere make it popular with the service industry, emergency workers, medical professionals, and anyone else who doesn't work a 9-to-5, but there's room for everyone at the Pub, be they beer geeks, whiskey aficionados, sports fans, tourists, etc.
The Kingpin
Uptown
The quintessential neighborhood bar, even though people from all different neighborhoods hang out there. We've heard people say they look for places to live based on proximity to Kingpin alone. Kingpin offers friendly bartenders, gregarious regulars, a great selection of beer on draft, and even free food during Saints Game Sundays. You'll also find food trucks and free shuffleboard and darts -- which all add up to a great place to knock back a few after work, or to hole up in for days during the zombie apocalypse.
Finn McCool's Irish Pub
Mid-City
Another neighborhood bar with reach far outside its geographic location, Finn's is an Irish pub with a love of all sports European like football/soccer and rugby. This is the place to watch the World Cup if you can get a seat. The bar was recently sold to longtime Finn's customers and everything is pretty much the same, which is awesome. Why try to improve upon perfection? Finn's food menu was created by restaurateur Michael Gulotta and is served under the moniker Rum and the Lash. You're sure to find lots of regulars and longtime bartenders.
Revel Cafe & Bar
Mid-City
For years, Chris McMillian has been working downtown for other people, mixing drinks with historical commentary of the cocktail and New Orleans. Now, he and his wife Laura have hung out their own shingle. Chris is a New Orleans treasure and this quiet, unassuming cocktail bar and cafe reflects his personality and love of the craft. You'll also find a simple but smart wine and beer list alongside masterful cocktails like The Last Word, made with Fords Gin, Chartreuse, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and fresh lime juice.
Bar Frances
Freret
The newest entry in the Freret St corridor, Bar Frances is French- and wine-focused. A killer selection of wines by the glass accompanies bistro fare of cheese, pate, and oysters. Regular tasting events and opportunities to try stunning vintages by the glass pop up frequently, making Bar Frances a great place for both wine noobs and experts. The patio also gives the spot an extra-Parisian vibe.
Tchoup Yard
Irish Channel
The cheerful outdoor decor, rows of colored lights, and drink specialties like the Bushwacker (a Corona tipped upside down in a frozen marg), rosé on tap, and both craft and domestic beer on draft all make hanging out at the Tchoup Yard feel like a nonstop backyard party. It's tucked in behind one of Tchoupitoulas St's many warehouses but the relaxed, jovial atmosphere will make you feel like you're outside your own home.
Hot Tin
Garden District
This place has the hottest rooftop view in town, atop the newly reopened Pontchartrain Hotel in the Garden District. The entire building has been lovingly restored from its heyday in the '50s and '60s, and the Hot Tin bar on the roof is the piece de resistance of the entire project. It's a converted private penthouse reimagined as a 1940s writer's loft (it certainly has enough booze to qualify). The designer created an homage to Tennessee Williams, who was rumored to have lived there while writing A Streetcar Named Desire. Killer cocktails accompany the killer views.
The Country Club
Bywater
The Country Club's always been a wild child in the New Orleans bar scene, but it seems to be evolving into much more subdued shenanigans. The place is still highly LGBT-focused and friendly, the pool in back is amazing (though clothing is no longer optional), the Drag Brunch on Saturdays is mesmerizing, and there's a new chef at the helm bringing its food game into line with its booze and atmosphere. Stop by for mimosas on the weekend and all the traditional mixed drinks you'd expect at a restaurant-bar-pool party.
Cooter Brown's Tavern & Oyster Bar
Uptown
This beer bar's been around almost 40 years, but the longtime owner sold it to the folks who also run the Rusty Nail, so it's getting a long-needed sprucing up. It still has the same vibe -- beers, sports, raw oysters -- but the space has been opened up and includes a killer craft selection in the back, with obscure sours and highly rated IPAs. Oh, and oysters are half-price on Tuesdays.
Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge
Uptown
Although Snake and Jake's has its Christmas decor up year-round, it adds a festive touch for the actual holiday season. A legendary dive in a town full of them, it's open from 7pm-7am every night, lit only by candles and strings of red lights, while its patrons are often lit from the dirt-cheap Schlitz.
Bakery Bar
Lower Garden District
The Bakery Bar serves up doberge alongside creative cocktails and a great beer & wine selection. (For those who aren't local, doberge is a classic New Orleans cake involving many layers put together with custard and then covered in icing.) At the Bakery Bar, enjoy the dessert in all flavors and sizes, thanks to the team behind Debbie Does Doberge.
The Rusty Nail
Warehouse District
The Rusty Nail's one of those bars that from the outside looks and sounds like any old bar but then you experience it and it's awesome. It has a respectable tap list along with cocktails and wine, and the weekends are all sports all the time (and not just for the Saints and LSU). It's welcoming to other SEC fans and you never know what you'll see on the array of TVs. The Nail also has a killer patio/courtyard space, live music, food trucks, and receives free delivery from the neighboring Cochon Butcher restaurant.
Santos
French Quarter
The owners of the uptown open-late dive The Saint brought its same great vibe to the French Quarter for night owls. While the bar hasn't quite achieved the authentic sketchiness of its counterpart, the only way to change that is for folks to get in there and put some wear and tear on it. The same staff will be rotating between The Saint and Santos, while the French Quarter location will have more options for local beer on draft, as well as slightly fancier house cocktails.
Treo
Mid-City
Former Finn McCool's owners Pauline and Stephen Patterson opened this space on the growing Tulane Ave corridor a couple years ago, and it's hitting its stride with an award-winning cocktail program, an upstairs gallery, and Italian-focused small plates from Tana. It's a neighborhood hangout, a place for great beer and unusual cocktails (try the Elves That Killed the Pear Tree, with Tullamore Dew, Drambuie, pear, tamarind, sugar, coconut cream, and orange). On any given night, there could be an art exhibit opening, a locals writing class, or a beer promotion event, so it's always an interesting hang.
Monkey Board
Central Business District
The newest rooftop bar has a 360-degree view, great cocktails served by the pitcher, food truck-inspired "bites," and birthday cakes you can order year-round. It's meant to evoke a casual, communal, convivial atmosphere with live music and graffiti art. Root and Square Root chef Phillip Lopez created the food menu and Twelve Mile Limit's Cole Newton created the cocktail list.
Bacchanal Wine
Bywater
The weirdest and most wonderful wine bar in the world. As it's right by the Mississippi River levee and Coast Guard base in the Bywater, you enter this unassuming spot through what looks like a perfectly normal-looking shop. But once you're in, it's like a whole other dimension. Buy a bottle or beer -- at retail, not restaurant price -- and bring it outside into the courtyard where live music plays every night. It bills itself as the city's "backyard party" and definitely lives up to that hype. A bit of advice, though -- bring bug spray.
Parasol's
Irish Channel
The ultimate neighborhood bar in a city full of kick-ass neighborhood bars, Parasol's is a small, dark spot with local beer on tap and craft bottles in the back. It's right in the middle of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade route and extravaganza (which can last up to a week, depending on what day of the week the 17th falls on). The Jameson's always flowing, plus it has fantastic po-boys -- try the fried catfish, firecracker shrimp, or roast beef.
Effervescence
French Quarter
It's all about Champagne wishes and caviar dreams at New Orleans' first-ever bubbles-dedicated bar. There are 18 sparkling varieties from around the world served by the glass, including vintages like Veuve Ambal Brut Blanc de Blancs, Taittinger "La Francaise" Brut, Veuve Clicquot, and Louis Roederer "Cristal" Brut, as well as prosecco on tap and sparkling-based cocktails like the French 75. The kitchen serves up small plates including grilled octopus, oysters on the half shell, and grapefruit granita topped with Champagne sabayon.
