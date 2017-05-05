The Best Boozy Brunch Deals in New Orleans

Considering the late nights people often pull in New Orleans, brunch is crucial for locals and tourists alike. In a city that thrives on food and cocktails at any time of the day, there’s no shortage of places that serve some great meals between the traditional breakfast and lunch times (as if time is really all that traditional here). If you’re wondering where to get a great serving of eggs, French toast, and maybe a mimosa, wonder no more -- we've rounded up the very best brunches the Crescent City has to offer.
Meauxbar
French Quarter
Hustle on over to this bistro and get your hands on a cocktail gourmand’s dream: a bottomless mimosa that comes complete with sparkling wine and local citrus juices, plus shrubs, tinctures, and bitters for $22. Brunch is Saturday and Sunday, 10:30am-2pm, and the à la carte menu has great offerings like chicken and dumplings, a daily preparation of yakamein, and beef tartare with bacon aioli.
Compère Lapin
Warehouse District
This Caribbean-tinged hotspot is the perfect place to chill out over coconut French toast with pecan rum sauce, truffle fonduta with poached egg on ciabatta, and/or $20 unlimited brunch punch. Get there between 10:30am and 2pm on weekends.
Atchafalaya
Uptown
Atchafalaya is famous for several reasons, all of which are relevant to the avid bruncher: 1) its Bloody Mary bar (which many say inspired the trend in New Orleans) starting at $8; 2) that it throws in live jazz, no extra charge; and 3) that it really does have one of the best brunch menus in the country. Open for brunch Thursday-Monday, though the live music and bloody mary bar are only on Saturdays and Sundays.
Apolline
Uptown
Apolline not only offers bottomless mimosas for Sunday brunch from 10am-2pm for $16, but for the worst hangovers, $16 will also get you a double-shot Bloody Mary with boiled shrimp added to the traditional garnish of pickled vegetables. It's basically a health food.
Araña
Irish Channel
This Mexican bistro has a Sunday brunch from 11am-3pm, offering up $15 bottomless house margaritas, mimosas, or bloody marys. Pair your endless cocktail options with breakfast tacos, then rinse and repeat. The open-faced chicken tamale is also a great option.
Cane & Table
French Quarter
On Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am to 2pm, you can get a brunch entree like crispy venison boudin, migas egg scramble, or yucca root and confit pork hash, accompanied by unlimited cocktails, for a total of $35. The bottomless drinks are limited to two hours, but there are six available -- the “Colonial” mimosa with spiced orange shrub and sparkling wine, paloma, michelada, Bloody Mary, the punch du jour, and a "Basque mimosa," with alcoholic Basque cider replacing the cava.
Salon by Sucré
French Quarter
This offbeat tea- and pastry-centric restaurant has morphed into so much more since it opened, and has recently added brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-3pm, with $20 bottomless mimosas. There’s no food purchase required by the restaurant to enjoy the bottomless mimosa, but with dishes like croque Benedict and steak & grits, you may feel it's necessary all the same.
Twelve Mile Limit
Mid-City
Specialty cocktails here are already a steal at $6-8 -- plus, you can knock another dollar off while the Saints play (and get a dollar off all canned beer, as well). Brunch is on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am-2pm, with $5 mimosas and bloody marys. The menu focuses on "build your own" breakfast burritos and biscuit sandwiches, which can be customized with any combination of eggs, meats, sauces, vegetables, and cheeses.
Katie's Restaurant & Bar
Mid-City
Every Sunday from 9am-3pm, this neighborhood joint serves $15 bottomless mimosas, sangria, and bloody marys, alongside local dishes like grillades & grits, eggs cochon, and Katie’s special crawfish beignet. But be warned: Get there early or prepare to wait, because the line is unfailingly long and the restaurant bustling with merry brunchers.
Broussard’s
French Quarter
One of the "grand dames" of creole cuisine and NOLA dining culture, Broussard’s jazz brunch is set in a quintessential French Quarter courtyard, and it's really a great place to enjoy music-accompanied creole and creative dishes, including Napoleon Benedict, raspberry mascarpone pain perdu, steak & eggs Broussard, and New Orleans barbecued shrimp & grits... all while sucking down $12 bottomless mimosas. Show up any Sunday, from 10:30am-2:30pm.
The Country Club
Bywater
Two words: Drag. Brunch. Every Saturday from 10am-3pm, get brunch with $15 bottomless mimosas, build-your-own bloody marys, and entertainment from the Southern Barbitchuates while dining on truffled mac & cheese, boudin boulettes, fried green tomato and eggs, or buttermilk fried chicken and waffles. There’s brunch on Sundays too, although sadly without a drag performance.
Freret Beer Room
Freret
It’s the age of the beer geek, baby, and the Freret Beer Room’s got you covered. Its brand-new Beer Brunch, on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11 am, features such brunch classics like chicken biscuits, pork and potato hash cakes, and grillades and grits. And because wheat beers and saisons pair excellently with breakfast/brunch food, you can get those at half price. (Don’t worry, traditionalists: It serves bloodys and mimosas, but they’re not the deal of the day.)
Lula Restaurant Distillery
LGD
Since these folks make their own vodka, they don’t mess around when it comes to brunch drinks. On Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm, it’s an all-you-can drink, self-serve vodka bar with various mixers and garnishes for $20. The food’s no slouch either -- check out the buttermilk biscuits with tasso gravy, pain perdu with a Lula rum pecan sauce, or the fried chicken sandwich topped with bacon, Cheddar, egg, and a molasses fig sauce.
Heads & Tails Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar
Harahan
This is a stellar Sunday meal -- it offers an endless mimosa deal for $14, a dozen oysters on the half shell for $12, and dishes like crawfish and brie crepes, boudin eggs Benedict, and a sweet potato waffle plate. Also, if you’re a Bloody aficionado, and don’t miss out on bottomless drinks (it also serves a bacon variation on the classic).
Trenasse
CBD
For a Downtown brunch, this laid-back restaurant at the Intercontinental Hotel and its elevated traditional fish shack menu can’t be beat. On Sundays from 10am-4pm, enjoy the highly reasonable $10 mimosa deal along with alligator tamales, boudin hash with bacon fried eggs, and blue crab cake Benedict.
Ralph’s on the Park
Mid City
Ralph’s also has a gorgeous view of city park (hence the name), an airy and elegant vibe, and a three-course brunch for $28 every Sunday, 10:30am-2pm. Excellent à la carte items abound, including a Southern schnitzel and eggs made with chicken sausage cream gravy and a red bean puree, duck breast and truffle salad, and ribeye steak and eggs.
Daisy Dukes
French Quarter
This is not an elegant brunch choice, but this specific outpost of the local breakfast and po-boy shop is perfect for bottomless “Cajun” bloody marys whenever you damn well please, because it’s available 24/7. You have to order a meal, but Daisy Dukes serves breakfast all day, so you can get the standard brunch fare or cut loose with the alligator omelette or the chicken-fried steak and eggs. Sometimes you just need know where to go at 4am in the Quarter for pancakes and a lot of bloodys. Or on a Tuesday afternoon. Or whenever. No judgements!
