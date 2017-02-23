We Rated Every Bar on Bourbon Street

Ah, Bourbon Street. Many have heard its siren call and walked its neon-hued promenade in search of, well, bourbon (despite the warnings), only to be faced with what seems like booze roulette. But take it from us, this is not a dive bar crapshoot -- there are some great places, there are some terrible places, and there are everything-in-between places, and we've rated every single one of them. Whether you're down there for Mardi Gras or just another good time, please heed both our warnings and recommendations.

Author's Note: Venues have been graded on a 10-point numerical scale, where 10 is "Don't leave New Orleans without going here." and 1 means "Enter only if you're blotto enough to seriously consider a Little Mermaid tramp stamp, and even then, it's dubious."