Get a Taste of New Orleans at the City’s Best Breweries

Miel means “honey” in Spanish and that ingredient is incorporated into the ingredients in some of the brews at this Irish Channel establishment. Owners Alex Peyroux and Janice Montoya opened the doors to Miel in 2018 with the aim of building a place where the community could come together to enjoy the craft beers of their labor. “We brew with local ingredients, strive for sustainability, and introduce beers inspired by flavors of Central America and Latin culture,” said Montoya. Besides some tasty American and German lagers, they also offer some unique brews like the Flor de Jamaica Hibiscus Gose which is brewed with cinnamon and pink sea salt.