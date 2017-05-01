The Best New Happy Hours in New Orleans

Lula Restaurant Distillery Lower Garden District When to get it: Every day, 4-6pm

The deal: The Gulf South region’s first distillery restaurant (think brewpub but with cocktails instead of pints), Lula offers any drink (mixed, draft, or bottled) made with house vodka, gin, or rum for $6.

Turkey and the Wolf Lower Garden District When to get it: Every day, 3-6pm

The deal: The special happy hour menu at this colorful sandwich shop gets you a deviled egg for $1, a trashy tostada (with French onion dip and Dorito dust) for $2, and a “real good” hogshead cheese taco for $3. Rail mixed drinks are $4, selected wine by the glass is $5, and the daily cocktail is $6.

Petit Lion CBD When to get it: Monday-Friday, 5-7pm

The deal: $3 selected beer (including local brew NOLA Blonde), $5 specialty cocktails, and a few of this bistro’s food specials from Chef Phillip Lopez are reduced in price, like moules frites for $9, crab-stuffed deviled eggs for $6, and smoked trout rillette for $5.

Primitivo Central City When to get it: Monday-Saturday, 3-6pm

The deal: Get a Flintstones-sized beef rib for just $1.50, plus specials like duck wings, chili pecans, and the burger of the week. On the drinks side, you’ll find $6 wine by the glass, cocktails between $4-6, and 16-ounce pints of draft beer for the 10-ounce cost.

Bar Frances Freret When to get it: Every day, 4-6pm

The deal: Five bucks for house wines by the glass and select craft beers, $4 pours of yellow or green chartreuse, and cocktails for $6-8.

Trinity French Quarter When to get it: Sunday-Friday, 4:30-7:00pm

The deal: House white, red, or sparkling wine as well as a featured wine of the week, all priced at $7 per glass. Bottled beer is $4, draft beer is $5, and all well drinks are $2 off. Happy hour food specials are between $7-10, including crawfish and fontina beignets with tarragon aioli and smoked oysters with deviled eggs, horseradish, and cajun caviar.

Bakery Bar LGD When to get it: Tuesday - Friday, 4-6pm

The deal: Although it gets mixed up every few months, the gist is three different classic cocktails for $3-5. There’s always a $3 martini on (gin or vodka), and this spring, they’ve got a $4 classic daiquiri and a $5 Sazerac. The cocktails may change, but the vibe and price range will not. Pick up a do’bite or salted chocolate ball while you’re there to get your booze and sugar bases covered.

Cafe Henri Bywater When to get it: Every day, 3-5pm

The deal: This corner eatery has a European feel and killer drinks from the team behind Cure and Cane & Table. It offers $6 small plates, $4 house wines by the glass, and half-off all cocktails.

Maypop CBD When to get it: Monday-Friday, 4-6pm

The deal: Michael Gulotta’s new spot offers happy hour exclusive food items like crispy eggplant hot fries($5), bun (3 variations for $3 each), and vindaloo hot wings ($7) along with $4 select wine by the glass (sparkling, red, white, rose) and beer. There’s also the Maypop punch, which changes seasonally -- this spring it’s a Thai chili and hibiscus margarita for $6.

Vessel Mid City When to get it: Every day, 4-6pm

The deal: Vessel serves $6 classic cocktails like a Manhattan, French 75, Pimm’s Cup, or Negroni, $5 select wine by the glass, and $4 select craft beer. Plus, since the restaurant is in a converted church, you can feel absolved of your drinking sins.

Cavan Uptown When to get it: Monday-Friday, 4-6pm

The deal: This $5 happy hour offers deals on Sazeracs, daiquiris, martinis, waffle fries, and hushpuppies in a shabby chic mansion. You may also want to stay for dinner, since Nathan Richard is now the head chef here.

Salon by Sucre French Quarter When to get it: Thursday – Sunday, 4-7pm

The deal: House wines and select specialty cocktails for $6, plus $6 small plates like spiced butter shrimp, veal and pork meatballs, gorgonzola oyster dip, fried chicken sliders. Six is definitely everyone’s lucky number at this happy hour.

Johnny Sánchez CBD When to get it: Monday-Friday, 2-6pm

The deal: Tacos are $2, and house margaritas (single or pitchers), all beer, well cocktails, and wines by the glass are half-off.

The American Sector Warehouse District When to get it: Every day, 4-7pm

The deal: Half-off speciality cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Plus free parking at the National WWII museum garage. Plus, it’s your patriotic duty.

Wood Bistro Pizza and Taphouse Warehouse District When to get it: Monday-Friday, 4-7pm

The deal: Half-off all beer and glasses of wine and $5 specialty cocktails. And beer lovers, this place has a great tap list. They’ve also got daily specials in addition to that.

Rosedale Restaurant Lakeview When to get it: Wednesday-Sunday, 3-6pm

The deal: Pay $5 for draft beer or wine by the glass, or $4 for a shot of Jameson with a Miller High Life, a Sazerac, or The Rail, a blend of bourbon and lemonade.

DTB Carrollton/Riverbend When to get it: Monday-Saturday, 3-6pm

The deal: DTB stands for “Down the Bayou” and this relaxed restaurant is perfect for celebrating happy hour. Get half-off draft beer, wine by the glass, and well liquor, and check out their selection of $5 “sociables,” small plates of oysters, ribs, cornbread, and more.

Josephine Estelle Warehouse District When to get it: Every day, 2-6pm

The deal: Get a bowl of pasta like Campanelle with mushroom sofrito, roasted garlic, and truffle

for $9. Glasses of house wine, beer, and “snazzy cocktail,” which changes weekly are $5.