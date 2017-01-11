The Changing Landscape of NOLA Breweries

Coco said NOLA Brewing was fortunate to have Watts as a champion during those early days.

"The other bars, they were good, but when Polly came, they were better,” he said. “Because she brought her bar to a level that nobody else was performing at. And all the other bars in the city went, oh my god, we need to be doing this.”

A new local mindset

In 2010 Louisiana beer distributors were weirded out by what seemed like a craft beer hoopla, and stressed by a new system. Distributing craft brew would require a different sales strategy than Budweiser or MillerCoors.

Little by little, things started to shift, until distributors and retailers felt there was less risk to carry these strange new beers. This was due in large part, to new local breweries which began opening in earnest in 2013. At the same time, the ATC clarified laws around selling beer on-site -- ironically, breweries had technically been allowed to sell beer on-and off-site for years but no one really knew the legalities until the craft beer renaissance. Until then, there were so few breweries that most people thought selling beer in taprooms was illegal.