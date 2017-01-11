New Orleans Happy Hour Specials You Need to Plan Your Life Around

There are so many happy hours in New Orleans, it'd probably be easier to tell you where you can't find one. However, not all happy hours are created equal. So we selected the best, based on overall value, quality of food and beverage, and general excellence. These happy hour specials are spread out all over town, and encompass a range of restaurant & bar styles, so you should be able to find one for every occasion (especially if that occasion is "it's Tuesday, and I am done with work").

Root Lower Garden District Root recently relocated from its Warehouse District digs to the upstairs of its prix fixe, multi-course, chef’s table-focused Square Root. For happy hour, go old school with a boilermaker or classic daiquiri for $5 every day between 5-7pm. Also five bucks: the ultra gourmet bar snacks, like the squash blossom "Corndog" with scallop mousse and watermelon rind relish; the 62º Egg on brioche with everything spice and chicken skin; or the wild boar sticky bun with Szechuan peppercorns. Or try a snack board with all five snacks for $15.

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar Uptown Every day between 4-6:30pm, you can get two-for-one frozen mojitos, half-off house wine bottles, $3 draft beer, and raw oysters for 50 cents. The same deal is also offered as a late-night reverse happy hour on Friday and Saturdays, 10pm to close. Continue Reading

Araña Taqueria Y Cantina Irish Channel Celebrate like it’s Cinco de Mayo every Monday-Friday from 3-7pm with half off all drinks, and half off all of Araña's many kinds of tacos. Get yourself a Champagne margarita and a baja fish, pork belly, or lengua taco for less than a Hamilton (excluding tax and tip). This deal is fire.

PIZZA domenica Uptown This Magazine Street pizzeria offers half off its wood-fired pizzas, as well as half off its considerable and excellent draft beer list, and all wines by the glass from Monday-Friday, 3-5pm. Easy to remember, and a delicious deal to boot. Try the new muffuletta pizza with a pint of Parish Envie or Gnarly Barley Korova Milk Porter.

St. James Cheese Company Warehouse District The cheese palace’s new Downtown outpost offers happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4-7pm. You can nab $10 three-item cheese boards, or get $4 off bottles of wine, and $1 off beer and wine by the glass.

Dryades Public Market Central City This newly opened food hall and grocery store celebrates happy hour every Monday through Saturday from 4-6pm, at its onsite watering hole, Bar 38. It's working on developing a more standardized happy hour special, but for now, roll the dice and show up for a varying array of specials. Some days, you'll be treated to half-off draft beers (down to $2.50!), while other days get you discounted margaritas or other specialty cocktails. Plus you can nab small plates like steak tacos, compressed watermelon & fennel salad, and smoked, drum-stuffed ‪local cherry tomatoes with preserved lemon pesto. After, do some grocery shopping -- so basically, you can knock out an errand while living it up. Win/win.

Bar Frances Freret Check out this new wine-centric hotspot on Freret St, especially from 4-6pm Monday-Friday. The wines by the glass are $5, while most wine cocktails are $4 a glass, or $14 a carafe. Enjoy special cocktails like a paloma or Spanish G&T for $5. But the real deal is the food -- classic French and Spanish bar snacks, like warm Castelvetrano olives and chicken liver mousse for just $3-5.

Restaurant Avo Uptown Happy hour is offered Monday through Thursday, 4-6pm, and includes several choices of wines by the glass and $6 specialty cocktails (including Moscow mules, Pimm’s cups, Aperol spritzes, and basilicos), a selection of locally brewed $4 bottled beer (like Bayou Teche LA 31 Passionné, Southern Prohibition Jack The Sipper, Parish Envie, and Covington Brewhouse Anonymous IPA), and chef Nick Lama’s favorite snacks, such as fonduta ($5), mussels & fries ($7), and fried cauliflower ($5).

The Country Club Bywater This fun-loving, gay-friendly palace of good times is fantastic any time, but especially during happy hour. Enjoy cocktail specials, small plates, and live music from 4-7pm every weekday (bonus: the deal also goes into effect whenever it's raining). Black-eyed-pea hummus and a trio of fried chickpeas, spiced pecans, and pickled okra (pictured) just scratch the surface of the cheap eats available, all of which are to be enjoyed with $3 well cocktails. Take it poolside, if weather permits.

Primitivo Central City Enjoy Flintstonian-sized pork ribs for $1.50 each, and craft cocktails like the watermelon white negroni with watermelon shrub, white vermouth, and gin for $6, or a gin & house-made tonic for $5. Get pints of draft beer for the 10oz price, and wine by the glass for $6. It all goes down Monday-Friday, 3-6pm.

Kingfish French Quarter Duck into this Quarter restaurant every day between 3:30-6pm for half off all beer and wines by the glass, and $5 small plates prepared by chef Nathan Richard, which include fried boudin balls, crispy hushpuppies, Louisiana sportsman’s gumbo, char siu pork belly steamed bun, and pork cracklins.

Wayfare Freret Every damn day between 3 and 6pm, get half off all drinks and appetizers. That's half price on 30 different draft beers, specialty cocktails, bottles of wine, cheese plates, charcuterie boards, duck fat-fried pommes frites, and much more. We strongly recommend pairing the bacon mac & cheese with a local 40 Arpent Orange Blossom O-Possum ale.

Bakery Bar Lower Garden District Pretty much the best idea in the history of ever, this cocktail and dessert bar (which also serves sandwiches) has free snacks between 4-6pm Tuesday-Friday, including items like focaccia, cured meats, and cheese. You do have to pay for the booze, but not much, with specials like $3 martinis, $5 Aperol spritzes, and $5 glasses of pinot grigio. Not paying for bar snacks frees up money for the exquisite doberge cake creations by the in-house cake maker, Debbie Does Doberge.

Cavan Uptown This new spot is tucked into a converted Southern mansion on Magazine Street, and provides an excellent happy hour special, in effect weekdays from 4-6pm. Six bucks will land you a shot and a beer, and there are several pairings to choose from. Try Evan Williams White Label bourbon with a Coors Banquet Beer, or a Louisiana-made Great Raft Commotion pale ale paired with Cynar. You can also pay seven bucks for aperitif cocktails like Lillet Blanc & soda, or Cappelletti and cava. For eight bucks, get a "porch pounder" like a Cavan Mule made with Irish whiskey, or a fruit-and-rum-heavy Planters Punch. Also available: oyster shooters and bar snacks in the $5-7 range.

Angeline French Quarter Pair $5 plates of pâté, deviled eggs, house-made pickles, or crispy cauliflower with a $13 sherry flight, $5 house cocktails, or beer & wine between $4 and $7. Pro tip: always ask about the punch of the day.

Revel Cafe & Bar Mid-City This cocktail-focused bar started by legendary cocktail master Chris McMillian and his wife Laura offers special rotating cocktails for $5-6 until 7pm. Enjoy these with a $5 snack, like the smoked fish tacos or white bean hummus.

