New Orleans Happy Hour Specials You Need to Plan Your Life Around

There are so many happy hours in New Orleans, it'd probably be easier to tell you where you can't find one. However, not all happy hours are created equal. So we selected the best, based on overall value, quality of food and beverage, and general excellence. These happy hour specials are spread out all over town, and encompass a range of restaurant & bar styles, so you should be able to find one for every occasion (especially if that occasion is "it's Tuesday, and I am done with work").
Root
Lower Garden District
Root recently relocated from its Warehouse District digs to the upstairs of its prix fixe, multi-course, chef’s table-focused Square Root. For happy hour, go old school with a boilermaker or classic daiquiri for $5 every day between 5-7pm. Also five bucks: the ultra gourmet bar snacks, like the squash blossom "Corndog" with scallop mousse and watermelon rind relish; the 62º Egg on brioche with everything spice and chicken skin; or the wild boar sticky bun with Szechuan peppercorns. Or try a snack board with all five snacks for $15.
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
Uptown
Every day between 4-6:30pm, you can get two-for-one frozen mojitos, half-off house wine bottles, $3 draft beer, and raw oysters for 50 cents. The same deal is also offered as a late-night reverse happy hour on Friday and Saturdays, 10pm to close.
Araña Taqueria Y Cantina
Irish Channel
Celebrate like it’s Cinco de Mayo every Monday-Friday from 3-7pm with half off all drinks, and half off all of Araña's many kinds of tacos. Get yourself a Champagne margarita and a baja fish, pork belly, or lengua taco for less than a Hamilton (excluding tax and tip). This deal is fire.
PIZZA domenica
Uptown
This Magazine Street pizzeria offers half off its wood-fired pizzas, as well as half off its considerable and excellent draft beer list, and all wines by the glass from Monday-Friday, 3-5pm. Easy to remember, and a delicious deal to boot. Try the new muffuletta pizza with a pint of Parish Envie or Gnarly Barley Korova Milk Porter.
St. James Cheese Company
Warehouse District
The cheese palace’s new Downtown outpost offers happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4-7pm. You can nab $10 three-item cheese boards, or get $4 off bottles of wine, and $1 off beer and wine by the glass.
Dryades Public Market
Central City
This newly opened food hall and grocery store celebrates happy hour every Monday through Saturday from 4-6pm, at its onsite watering hole, Bar 38. It's working on developing a more standardized happy hour special, but for now, roll the dice and show up for a varying array of specials. Some days, you'll be treated to half-off draft beers (down to $2.50!), while other days get you discounted margaritas or other specialty cocktails. Plus you can nab small plates like steak tacos, compressed watermelon & fennel salad, and smoked, drum-stuffed local cherry tomatoes with preserved lemon pesto. After, do some grocery shopping -- so basically, you can knock out an errand while living it up. Win/win.
Bar Frances
Freret
Check out this new wine-centric hotspot on Freret St, especially from 4-6pm Monday-Friday. The wines by the glass are $5, while most wine cocktails are $4 a glass, or $14 a carafe. Enjoy special cocktails like a paloma or Spanish G&T for $5. But the real deal is the food -- classic French and Spanish bar snacks, like warm Castelvetrano olives and chicken liver mousse for just $3-5.
Restaurant Avo
Uptown
Happy hour is offered Monday through Thursday, 4-6pm, and includes several choices of wines by the glass and $6 specialty cocktails (including Moscow mules, Pimm’s cups, Aperol spritzes, and basilicos), a selection of locally brewed $4 bottled beer (like Bayou Teche LA 31 Passionné, Southern Prohibition Jack The Sipper, Parish Envie, and Covington Brewhouse Anonymous IPA), and chef Nick Lama’s favorite snacks, such as fonduta ($5), mussels & fries ($7), and fried cauliflower ($5).
The Country Club
Bywater
This fun-loving, gay-friendly palace of good times is fantastic any time, but especially during happy hour. Enjoy cocktail specials, small plates, and live music from 4-7pm every weekday (bonus: the deal also goes into effect whenever it's raining). Black-eyed-pea hummus and a trio of fried chickpeas, spiced pecans, and pickled okra (pictured) just scratch the surface of the cheap eats available, all of which are to be enjoyed with $3 well cocktails. Take it poolside, if weather permits.
Primitivo
Central City
Enjoy Flintstonian-sized pork ribs for $1.50 each, and craft cocktails like the watermelon white negroni with watermelon shrub, white vermouth, and gin for $6, or a gin & house-made tonic for $5. Get pints of draft beer for the 10oz price, and wine by the glass for $6. It all goes down Monday-Friday, 3-6pm.
Kingfish
French Quarter
Duck into this Quarter restaurant every day between 3:30-6pm for half off all beer and wines by the glass, and $5 small plates prepared by chef Nathan Richard, which include fried boudin balls, crispy hushpuppies, Louisiana sportsman’s gumbo, char siu pork belly steamed bun, and pork cracklins.
Wayfare
Freret
Every damn day between 3 and 6pm, get half off all drinks and appetizers. That's half price on 30 different draft beers, specialty cocktails, bottles of wine, cheese plates, charcuterie boards, duck fat-fried pommes frites, and much more. We strongly recommend pairing the bacon mac & cheese with a local 40 Arpent Orange Blossom O-Possum ale.
Bakery Bar
Lower Garden District
Pretty much the best idea in the history of ever, this cocktail and dessert bar (which also serves sandwiches) has free snacks between 4-6pm Tuesday-Friday, including items like focaccia, cured meats, and cheese. You do have to pay for the booze, but not much, with specials like $3 martinis, $5 Aperol spritzes, and $5 glasses of pinot grigio. Not paying for bar snacks frees up money for the exquisite doberge cake creations by the in-house cake maker, Debbie Does Doberge.
Cavan
Uptown
This new spot is tucked into a converted Southern mansion on Magazine Street, and provides an excellent happy hour special, in effect weekdays from 4-6pm. Six bucks will land you a shot and a beer, and there are several pairings to choose from. Try Evan Williams White Label bourbon with a Coors Banquet Beer, or a Louisiana-made Great Raft Commotion pale ale paired with Cynar. You can also pay seven bucks for aperitif cocktails like Lillet Blanc & soda, or Cappelletti and cava. For eight bucks, get a "porch pounder" like a Cavan Mule made with Irish whiskey, or a fruit-and-rum-heavy Planters Punch. Also available: oyster shooters and bar snacks in the $5-7 range.
Angeline
French Quarter
Pair $5 plates of pâté, deviled eggs, house-made pickles, or crispy cauliflower with a $13 sherry flight, $5 house cocktails, or beer & wine between $4 and $7. Pro tip: always ask about the punch of the day.
Revel Cafe & Bar
Mid-City
This cocktail-focused bar started by legendary cocktail master Chris McMillian and his wife Laura offers special rotating cocktails for $5-6 until 7pm. Enjoy these with a $5 snack, like the smoked fish tacos or white bean hummus.
Sign up here for our daily New Orleans email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Big Easy.
-
1. Araña Taqueria Y Cantina3242 Magazine St, New Orleans
-
2. Root1800 Magazine St, New Orleans
-
3. PIZZA domenica4933 Magazine St, New Orleans
-
4. Dryades Public Market1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans
-
5. Bar Frances4515 Freret St, New Orleans
-
6. Avo5908 Magazine St, New Orleans
-
7. St. James Cheese Company5004 Prytania St, New Orleans
-
8. The Country Club634 Louisa St, New Orleans
-
9. Primitivo1800 Ortetha Castle Haley, New Orleans
-
10. Kingfish337 Chartres, New Orleans
-
11. Wayfare4510 Freret St, New Orleans
-
12. Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar4338 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
-
13. Bakery Bar1179 Annunciation St, New Orleans
-
14. Cavan3607 Magazine St, New Orleans
-
15. Angeline1032 Chartres St, New Orleans
-
16. Revel Cafe and Bar133 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
This Magazine St Mexican restaurant has a modern cantina vibe with multi-colored metal lanterns and big lights spelling "TEQUILA" across the bar (so you know where the priorities lie). Arana doles out dozens of reasonably priced taco choices and large-portion plates of chicken mole, fajitas and enchiladas. Order them with a bucket of domestic beer bottles for the table, a specialty cocktail or a flight of — you guessed it — tequila.
Not to be confused with Square Root, the restaurant it shares a roof with, Roots is a Garden District restaurant serving masterfully presented, modern American cuisine in the form of both small and large plates. you can come for a glass of wine and something to curb your appetite. For a little bit of everything, try their snack board that comes with five different snacks for you and your friends to nibble on.
The pizza at Domenica, Alan Shaya's spot in the Roosevelt Hotel, was so good that he decided to dedicate an entire restaurant to it. The Uptown pizzeria focuses on Neapolitan pizzas topped with seasonal ingredients and house-cured meats. The menu features speciality pies, like the ode-to-NOLA muffaletta pizza, plus a few salads and appetizers, like top-notch garlic knots and house-smoked chicken wings.
Dryades Public Market in Central City has a ever-rotating array of happy hour specials from margaritas to beer. Small plates are its speciality, such as steak tacos, compressed watermelon & fennel salad, and smoked, drum-stuffed local cherry tomatoes with preserved lemon pesto. The best part about the restaurant is that its located in an actual grocery store, so grab your groceries after you eat for a truly useful multifaceted experience.
This wine-centric bar on Freret St. is perfect for anyone wanting to down a special wine glass of wine. But if you want more than wine, the classic French and Spanish bar snacks will keep you wanting to down a few more. The new American restaurant also features a brunch menu that is to die for, including inventive brunch sandwiches such as the fried chicken sandwich.
Chef Nick Lama is a NOLA native, third-generation Sicilian and grew up working in a seafood market his family owned. His authentic Italian and New Orleans background shines in inventive ways at his Uptown restaurant in both his pastas and entrees. The candle-lit courtyard provides a romantic and intimate atmosphere, and it holds their happy hour on Monday through Thursday. Don't forget to leave room for the decadent Italian desserts. Gelato, anyone?
This Uptown eatery is oh-so-more than just a cheese shop. It also sports fantastic sandos that qualify as some of the best in the city, such as its Hooks Cheddar sandwich that's made with Wisconsin Hooks cheddar, smoked turkey, basil, tomato, mayo, and avocado.
The Country Club is a restaurant, bar, and pool all-in-one. Order a beer with your lunch, then walk upstairs and drink another one poolside. Be sure to visit the on-site massage therapists and spa services while you're there. Oh, and did we mention that the pool is clothing optional?
This Central City restaurant specializes in open-hearth cooking to infuse flavor and depth into their meats and veggies. The dimly lit dining room and wood-lined walls harken back to the Middle Ages to match the rich, savory flavors of the menu. Many of their entrees are big enough to share, so it's perfect for date night or a family outing. As for drinks, make sure to stop by during happy hour to indulge in their cocktails on tap.
Thibodaux native, Chef Nathan Richard, created a menu at the casual Kingfish restaurant that combines the Cajun reverence for honoring ingredients and culinary history with a sophisticated, often playful take on modern trends that excite visitors and natives alike. The plateau de fruits des mer is this spots take on a traditional meat charcuterie board, using local seafood to create all manner of fresh and cured sausages, terrines, and smoked items.
Wayfare is a proud provider of the great American sandwich. Actually, they make a bunch of them, using house-made jams, mustards, and spreads. And if you want to try one of their specialties, go for the Knuckle sandwich, which features roast beef and other amazingness on a pretzel bun.
Located in Uptown New Orleans, the name of this place tells you everything you need to know, except for the fact that they have sweet happy hours for both oysters and drinks. In fact, come late during the weekdays to get an extra special happy hour. Even though Superior is often frequented by tourists, you can carve out some bar space for you and your friends if you get to the bar early.
When you take the mad doberge cake skills of Debbie Does Doberge and add booze and snacks, brilliance is born. Bakery Bar is exactly what it sounds like, blending drinks and decadent eats under one roof. In addition to doberge cakes and a pastry case, count on charcuterie plates and a range of vintage cocktails in a revamp of LGD's old Eleven 79.
This uptown restaurant is housed in a converted Magazine Street mansion, but it's very down to earth in execution. At its heart, it’s a neighborhood tavern, with snacks, a raw bar, and great cocktails. There's a daily gumbo in addition to a range of seafood and meat dishes. The downstairs is slightly more formal, with tables available for reservations, but the upstairs is where one can unwind over oysters or Old Bay fries and a couple of drinks.
Chef Alex Harrell is behind this stately restaurant in the French Quarter, where he serves Southern plates inspired by Northern Mediterranean cooking. Combining Gulf Coast ingredients with French and Italian culinary techniques, he prepares elegant dishes that change with the seasons, such as Mississippi rabbit milanese, Gulf shrimp & country ham, and smoked lamb shoulder. The service exemplifies true Southern hospitality, so don't hesitate to ask the polished waitstaff for recommendations when it comes to the expertly curated wine and cocktail lists.
Revel Cafe and Bar is a cocktail-focused bar started by legendary cocktail master Chris McMillian and his wife Laura. It offers special rotating cocktails during happy hour, as well as small snacks like smoked fish tacos or white bean hummus. Gourmet sandwiches are served with housemade bread, and bold colors on the wall add a kick of invitation for customers wanting to stay awhile.