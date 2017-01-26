NOLA's Coffee Culture Grinds on (20 Billion Cups and Counting)

Like the music, cuisine, and occasionally hard-to-understand accents in New Orleans, the story behind our coffee culture comes from a variety of international influences over the centuries. Since the 1700s, coffee beans poured into New Orleans from Cuba, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and today the Crescent City is the country’s most prodigious java-handling port, with some of the world’s largest silos to store it. In 2015 alone, 250,000 tons of coffee came through the Port of New Orleans, enough to make 20 billion cups of coffee. It’s thought that New Orleans’ historic easygoing attitude is what created the mid-morning “coffee break” in the 1920s, when business owners would skip out of work throughout the day for a cup.
“It is no unusual thing for a businessman to say casually: ‘Well, let's go and get a cup of coffee,’ as a visitor in his office is making ready to depart,” local author Lyle Saxon wrote in his 1928 book Fabulous New Orleans. “It is a little thing perhaps, this drinking of coffee at odd times, but it is very characteristic of the city itself. Men in New Orleans give more thought to the business of living than men in other American cities.” Regardless of the truth of this rumor, it’s impossible to deny the long and strong hold New Orleans’ coffee culture has had on the city for the better part of 300 years.
The history behind chicory
One of the city’s most beloved institutions is the chicory coffee café au lait accompanied by the freshly fried pillows of dough we know as beignets. In the French Quarter, Café du Monde is a 24-hour-a-day must-try for visitors and crucial for locals who have a hankering for the classic combination. Café du Monde’s competitor, Morning Call, was mere steps away in the French Market on Decatur St for more than 100 years before moving to Metairie in 1974. In 2012, a location opened in City Park, where café au lait and beignets are accompanied by views of the lagoons, trees, and bandstand.
It’s been a long rivalry -- Café du Monde is 155-years-old while Morning Call has been around for 147, and during all that time, people have sided with one or the other as the local favorite. Ask a New Orleanian whose roots go back generations and they’ll tell you which establishment they go to and why, relaying old memories of powdered sugar and caffeination.
The secret to the traditional café au lait found at both of these spots comes from the chicory root, which was historically used to increase strength and bitterness, especially during the Civil War and Great Depression when beans were scarce. Using chicory -- or more specifically, the chicory root -- as a supplement or replacement for coffee originally came to the colony of New Orleans from its native France in the early 1800s, and the pungent flavor and aroma eventually became a local tradition. Like crawfish boil spice, bananas Foster rum sauce, and freshly shucked Gulf oysters, it’s one of the most historic flavors associated with the city.
Vietnamese culture has also wrapped around the traditions of café au lait. If you go to Café du Monde, you’ll notice that almost all the servers are Vietnamese. It’s one of those unique New Orleans convergences that happens organically over shared flavor profiles and thoughts of home, especially with the Vietnamese population here. Their coffee palate was also shaped by French colonization, and the result of brewing with dark, Robusta beans used in Vietnam is very similar to our coffee and chicory blend.
Vietnamese tastes influence coffee
There’s been a significant increase in popularity in Vietnamese-style coffee, even outside of traditional Vietnamese restaurants and bakeries. “Third Wave” coffee enthusiasts -- those with an interest in single-sourced beans, small-batch roasting, and esoteric brewing techniques -- have embraced the style, which is a slow-drip, single-serve, very strong black coffee combined with condensed milk, with variations popping up in places like New York City and Southern California. In order to make traditional Vietnamese coffee in the US, Café du Monde chicory coffee is usually what’s called for, even though chicory was never a coffee ingredient back in Vietnam.
Given the New Orleans region’s culinary connection with the Asian nation, a result of a steadily growing population since the fall of Saigon that now nears 16,000 people, it’s no surprise Vietnamese coffee is found in any number of trendy spots. It’s served at Dee’s Coffee, Drip Affogato Bar, and District Donut Sliders Brew, in addition to modern and traditional Vietnamese eateries like Magasin, Mint Modern, and Lilly’s Cafe.
Just as France introduced chicory into coffee in New Orleans, the country’s colonists brought coffee to Vietnam. Since dairy there was scarce, the French added sweetened condensed milk to the dark, bitter coffee. The phin, or individual filter used to brew Vietnamese-style coffee by the cup, evolved from a French drip filter. In local recipes for this kind of coffee, hot or iced, the grounds from Café du Monde are almost always suggested because they have a similarity to Vietnamese Robusta beans. It seems the French colonists needed to bring this powerful flavor profile everywhere they landed.
And in a turn of tradition, longtime New Orleans coffee chain PJ’s opened a couple of locations in Ho Chi Minh City in the past year, closing the cycle of coffee and the chicory root from its importation from France to its colony New Orleans in the early 1800s, to the French introduction of coffee in Vietnam during its occupation there in the late 1800s, to the immigration of the Vietnamese to New Orleans in the mid-20th century, where the new residents took quickly to the French import from another old colony.
Coffee culture’s new traditions
Just as it’s done with food, music, and cocktails, New Orleans has created plenty of its own coffee traditions -- the best of which involves fire.
Café brûlot is a hot brandy-based cocktail that also serves as after-dinner entertainment. Originally created at Antoine’s in the 1890s, it can be found at any old-school fancy Creole restaurant, including Arnaud’s, Galatoire’s, and Broussard’s. This table-side coffee presentation is like bananas Foster, but much more intricate.
The drink involves skills like cutting one long piece of peel off an orange, and juggling that task with integrating the coffee to the brandy that’s already aflame while handling specialized equipment. There’s the silver bowl that holds the brandy and coffee, which is placed on top of a tray filled with more brandy. The booze on the tray is set on fire, heating the brandy and coffee mixture in the silver bowl above it. Then, a ladleful of the potion in the bowl is used to bring the flame into the vessel, so that’s on fire now, too. While the mixture is flaming, the server holds the long orange peel over it and ladles flaming cups of coffee and brandy over the peel, which creates a ribbon of blue and orange light traveling down the citrus rind. Usually, the establishment’s lights are dimmed to enhance the effect, creating an impressive sight that’s quintessential New Orleans in its mix of drink and flamboyance, as if someone once thought, “You know what would make this after-dinner coffee better? Booze and fire.”
Mass shipping and micro-roasters
With such deeply entrenched traditions, it took New Orleans a little extra time to push beyond its aforementioned roots. Today, all aspects of the coffee trade are in play locally, from the importation of green coffee beans, which have been harvested but not roasted to the typical dark brown hue, to micro-roasters, companies that cure and roast beans on a very small scale. Large wholesale commercial roasting, as it happens, also takes place in New Orleans: According to the Port of New Orleans, the city has “14 warehouses, more than 5.5 million square feet of storage space and six roasting facilities within a 20-mile radius.”
The Dupuy Group started in 1936 as a coffee warehouse on South Peters St, and has grown into a storage, transportation, and logistics operation that works in ports throughout the South, opening the first green coffee silo in the country in 1992. Another large importing New Orleans-based operation, Silocaf USA, manages the largest automated silo plant for raw, green coffee beans in the world, located on Coffee Drive within the Port. Silocaf also supplies the largest coffee roasting facility in the world, Folgers in New Orleans East, with their beans.
Apart from these large-scale commercial corporations, New Orleans has smaller, consumer-forward micro-roasters throughout the city. Zephyr Coffee is an importer that works with a variety of roasters and emphasizes sustainability. Small-batch roasting has been growing rapidly over the past few years, with French Truck, Mojo Coffee Roasters, New Orleans Roast, Orleans Coffee, and Congregation Coffee all staking a claim to bring New Orleans local, high-quality beans.
And they’re doing it in a variety of ways. French Truck is a local roaster for wholesale accounts that’s moved to include direct retail sales in its shop on Magazine St and cafe on Dryades. Mojo Coffee ran two shops -- one on Freret St and one on Magazine -- for several years before expanding into the roasting game. New Orleans Roast, founded in 2008, and Orleans Coffee, founded in 1985, are both wholesale and online sales outlets.
Then there’s newcomer Congregation Coffee, which started in 2015 as a partnership between Seattle and New Orleans folks, and has quickly become the coffee of choice at all of Donald Link’s restaurants, not to mention Patois, Brennan’s, and Vessel. Congregation even collaborated with new brewery Urban South to create a winter seasonal coffee porter called Rectify.
Hey! Cafe is perhaps the smallest roasting operation in the city, calling itself New Orleans’ only “nano-roaster,” which means they roast very small batches, monitoring each one closely and controlling the process manually. They serve the beans they roast in their Magazine St cafe as well as other spots like Spitfire Coffee, and also collaborated with NOLA Brewing on a coffee saison.
The most visible signs of New Orleans’ evolving coffee culture are the specialized, third-wave cafes that have opened in the last few years: HiVolt, Revelator (a mini-chain based out of Alabama that also roasts its own beans in house), Cherry Espresso Bar, Mammoth Espresso, Arrow Cafe, Salon by Sucré, and Addiction Coffee. Each has breathed new life into the long-standing coffee culture of the Crescent City.
With coffee shops serving multiple purposes, like the new trend of hybrid cafes and bike shops in the Warehouse District’s Rouler, local coffee shop and brewery collaborations, coffee shop and bakeries, and coffee shop/bars, there’s no lack of creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and culinary chops in New Orleans to continue innovating to offer everyone who lives and visits to find their own niche, in the spot that the coffee break was allegedly born. We like to take a moment to think, reflect, and relax over a well-made cup, and the sheer number of places throughout the city to do so reflects that.
New Orleans is nothing if not a brew of different cultures over the last 300 years -- from France, Vietnam, and even Seattle. The geography and industry of a major port, the outlier social tendencies emphasizing relaxation and fun, a sophisticated palate, and an identity steeped in welcoming all have played a part in shaping not only the local coffee culture, but the city itself.
1. Café Du Monde800 Decatur St, New Orleans
2. Morning Call56 Dreyfous Dr, New Orleans
3. Dee's Coffee401 Baronne St, New Orleans
4. Drip Affogato Bar703 Carondelet St, New Orleans
5. DISTRICT: Donuts. Sliders. Brew.2209 Magazine St, New Orleans
6. Magasin Vietnamese Cafe4201 Magazine St, New Orleans
7. Mint Modern Vietnamese Bistro5100 Freret Street, New Orleans
8. Lilly's Cafe1813 Magazine St, New Orleans
9. PJ's Coffee135 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
10. Antoine's Restaurant713 Saint Louis St, New Orleans
11. Arnaud's Restaurant813 Bienville St, New Orleans
12. Galatoire's209 Bourbon St, New Orleans
13. Broussard's Restaurant & Courtyard819 Conti St, New Orleans
14. French Truck Coffee1200 Magazine St, New Orleans
15. Mojo Coffee House1500 Magazine St, New Orleans
16. Patois6078 Laurel St, New Orleans
17. Brennan's417 Royal St, New Orleans
18. Vessel3835 Iberville St, New Orleans
19. Urban South Brewery1645 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
20. Hey! Cafe4332 Magazine St, New Orleans
21. Spitfire Coffee627 St Peter St, New Orleans
22. NOLA Brewing Tap Room3000 Tchoupitoulas, New Orleans
23. HiVolt Coffee1829 Sophie Wright Pl, New Orleans
24. Revelator Coffee Company637 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
25. Cherry Espresso Bar4875 Laurel St, New Orleans
26. Mammoth Espresso821 Baronne St, New Orleans
27. Arrow Cafe628 N Rampart St, New Orleans
28. Salon by Sucré622 Conti St, New Orleans
29. Addiction Coffeehouse909 Iberville Street, New Orleans
30. Rouler601 Baronne St, New Orleans
Originally established in 1862, Café Du Monde is the place to go for a quintessential pick-me-up in the form of a now world-famous beignet and a cafe au lait. The patio lined with a striped green and white awning is the perfect place for people-watching in the French Quarter. It can get busy during peak lunch and dinner hours, but because it is open 24 hours, you have plenty of opportunities to hit up this New Orleans landmark. There is also a quick-service window for take-out orders, but make sure to take some napkins because powdered sugar from the beignets can get everywhere.
Self-dubbed as NOLA's "most famous coffee drinking place," Morning Call has been brewing its prized French drip coffee since 1870, which has the rich chicory taste that fans go wild for as they munch on the cafe's beloved beignets. Crunchy on the outside and puffy on the inside, the beignets here are arguably as scrumptious as those at the city's more tourist-packed institutions (with a cheaper price tag to boot), plus there isn't an outrageous wait to get your hands on these powdery pastries. Though the café au lait and beignets are the reasons you're checking out this lively, old-fashioned coffee shop, the short lineup of local cuisine (jambalaya, gumbo, crawfish bread) is worth a taste, too.
It’s no secret that chicken and waffles is a NOLA staple, but Dee’s Coffee takes this and other Southern comfort foods to a new, highly caffeinated level. This CBD coffee shop slings funky down-home flavored lattes (think: Chicken and Waffles, Bacon and Maple and Glazed Donut) in an unpretentious setting bedecked with local artwork on cream-colored walls. The loose-leaf tea selection is extensive for the coffee-shunners among you -- try the Earl Grey Lavender, Matcha Latte, or Lime Twist to kick off your day just right.
Affogatos, usually tucked away at the bottom of a dessert menu -- or ignored altogether at most run-of-the-mill coffee shops -- never seem to get the love they deserve. These love children of coffee and ice cream are given their proper glory at Drip Affogato Bar in the Central Business District, where creations like the Bananas Foster with banana ice cream, bruleed bananas, and rum caramel are drenched with warm, aromatic espresso. Drip doesn’t discriminate; if you’re not a coffee fan (no, we’re not friends anymore), you can still get your sweet fix on with the Cookie Monster, whose Mexican hot chocolate ice cream, cookie crumbles, and chocolate syrup are bathed in hot chocolate, or the Matcha, Matcha, whose green tea ice cream and pocky are dowsed in matcha tea. The spot itself is quite easy on the eyes, and its all-white tables, countertops, walls, and lamps allow the desserts to speak for themselves.
As the name implies, DISTRICT excels at coffee, sliders, and donuts, all while making innovative changes to each. In lieu of your average breakfast sandwich, expect "croquenuts" (a hybrid of a croque madame and a donut) or bacon & egg on a miso-praline biscuit. Donuts, meanwhile, range from the simple glazed and cinnamon sugar to the more unconventional Sriracha-maple, candied thyme, and cereal & milk. While you could pair your sugary goodies with a basic brew, we suggest you opt for house staples like Vietnamese cold brew or the "Sproca-Cola," a winning combination of cola, espresso, and chocolate milk.
Though the best Vietnamese food is usually hiding in shabby holes-in-the-wall, Magasin is an exception to the rule, preparing its exceptional pho, banh mi, buns, and spring rolls inside a sleek and contemporary space on Magazine Street. You're coming here for the pho, and you have an array of options when it comes to fillings, including standards like chicken and steak, plus unique selections like oxtail and meatballs. No matter which you choose, expect the utmost flavor in the full-bodied broth, which is so rich in beef and ginger notes, you'll want to sip every last drop.
Amplifying New Orleans’ Vietnamese cuisine scene, Mint Modern shakes things up by offering both traditional Vietnamese plates, like pho, vermicelli noodles, bahn mi, and spicy beef soup and Southern-Vietnamese mash-ups, like Sizzle Beef steak and eggs, fried chicken with green tea waffles, and a kimchee burger with sweet potato fries. The full bar includes specialty frozen cocktails, like the Peach Cobbler Chi Chi, the Watermelon Daiquiri, and the Bay Side Margarita.
Many New Orleanians are just a stone’s throw from delicious Vietnamese food. But Lilly’s Café in the Lower Garden District dishes out pho with some of the best broth in the city, simmered for more than eight hours and served velvety smooth in a vast bowl of rice noodles. If the steamy New Orleans heat is too overwhelming for broth, opt for lighter menu items like the summer rolls with shrimp, pork, ham, lettuce, mint, and vermicelli noodles, which are equally satisfying and a lot less scorching.
Despite the sheer number of its signature purple-and-orange awnings you see while sashaying through the streets of New Orleans, you’d never know that PJ’s Coffee is a national chain, for each outpost maintains its own mom-and-pop personality while embracing NOLA traditions. This CBD location is a kaleidoscope of grape juice purple, sunset orange, and lime green with large windows and curved walls. On offer are both coffee and non-coffee hot, iced, and frozen drinks, ranging from frozen hot chocolates and mango smoothies to caramel crèmes and hot teas. Pair your beverage with scones, muffins, or cookies, and watch the historic St. Charles Streetcar glide by just outside.
Opened in 1840, this elegant St. Louis Street spot is the oldest French-Creole fine dining restaurant in New Orleans. In its fifth generation of family ownership, Antoine’s Restaurant offers a menu nothing short of old-fashioned, with Oysters Rockefeller served with Antoine’s original Rockefeller sauce created in 1889, creamed spinach, potatoes au gratin, and gulf fish served grilled, fried, poached, and sautéed. The Baked Alaska is not to be missed, and while you’re awaiting its arrival, promenade around the 14 dining rooms, each decorated to the nines with rich oak paneling, gilded accents, and portraits of the centuries of illustrious figures who once dined in the very spot in which you’re currently stuffing your face with pound cake and flambéed egg white meringue.
Arnaud’s is a decades-old French Quarter staple that embodies the French Creole style in architecture, décor, and, of course, food. Inside the red building lined with innumerable French windows and a second-story balcony ornamented with mint green railing and shutters is a dining room straight out of a southern novel, with potted palm fronds, mosaic tile floors, and opulent chandeliers. Come for dinner or for the jazz brunch, where a jazz trio will serenade you while you decide among the menu’s Cajun and Creole items, from gumbo to crab cakes to shrimp remoulade.
Established in 1905, Galatoire’s has remained a Bourbon Street bulwark of French Creole cuisine. The restaurant blends tradition with curiosity as it juxtaposes gumbo, shrimp remoulade, and oysters Rockefeller with deep-fried zucchini sticks, (which you’re meant to plunge into a mix of Tabasco sauce and powdered sugar) and duck crepes with homemade Boursin cheese, Port-cherry reduction, and pistachios. Galatoire’s keeps things elegant with its forest green walls, lace curtains, and mirrored walls, a glimpse into a past worthy of a Faulkner novel.
Broussard’s offers a slightly different interpretation of French-Creole cuisine than other illustrious New Orleans fine dining establishments: contemporary interpretations give traditional dishes a new lease on life. Sweet potatoes are whipped with ginger, fried chicken is glazed with red chili and perched on a sweet potato biscuit, and the chicken fricassee is flavored with truffle and artichokes. Broussard’s is also home to the Empire Bar, where mixologist Paul Gustings pours up his signature Ramos Gin Fizz.
This local micro-roaster has been supplying restaurants, local grocery stores, and coffee shops throughout New Orleans for years, but if you want the freshest, tastiest version of its joe, head to its Lower Garden District roastery and espresso bar, where you can not only buy the in-house roasted beans but also enjoy hot and iced espresso and coffee drinks, like the iced coffee which is flavored by chicory and strong as they come. The outpost is tangerine colored and impossible to miss, meaning you’re officially out of excuses to not come in for a taste.
Mojo Coffee House in Lower Garden District has become a cornerstone of the New Orleans coffee scene. The small-batch coffee is roasted in-house, and its location on Magazine Street is always bustling. However, the quaint patio and the large interior provide plenty of room for patrons, including students looking to work into the night (it's open until midnight). Mojo has also partnered with Gnarly Barley to experiment with coffee-beer.
At Patois, Chef Aaron Burgau plates traditional French fare with a local twist. You'll find boudin-stuffed Mississippi rabbit, sweet tea-brined short rib with Worcestershire sauce, and a changing roster of seasonal salads and soups on the menu. The space is airy and elegant with a Parisian bistro feel, and shows off an elegant bar area lit up like a vanity.
Located in the French Quarter, Brennan's is without a doubt one of the most important and iconic eateries in the city. Dubbed the “old pink lady” due to its fanciful pink and green decor, the menu boasts cajun classics that meet a modern interpretation. On the menu, you can expect to find "Brennan's Classics" which include the Jackson salad (quail eggs, bacon, housemade blue cheese & French dressings) and the Lamb Rack Mirabeau, which comes with glazed root vegetables, braised endive, pearl onions, and lamb fat béarnaise.
Like much of NOLA, Vessel, (or at the least vessel it occupies) comes with a history. Once a Lutheran church, the Iberville Street landmark was nearly destroyed in Katrina. Years later, the parts were salvaged by Vessel's restauranteurs who rebuilt the space in 2016, working hard to maintain the regality of its original church structure. Tucked into the heart of Mid-City, this social hall offers a full menu of Mediterranean eats with some classic New Orleans influence -- things like parmesan flatbread topped with shrimp and collared greens, or Louisiana wild boar ragu over house pappardelle pasta. The specialty cocktail list offers an expansive roster of house-creations featuring additions like basil, cayenne, and plum, without completely discounting the classic rum-heavy, sugar saturated NOLA favorites -- by way of cocktails, cuisine and construction, Vessel is a contemporary nod to its Louisiana roots.
Located in the Lower Garden District, Urban South is a giant warehouse space with just a handful of picnic tables and craft brews, plus a friendly, welcoming feel that's extended to kids and dogs. There's even an area with games and crafts for any little ones in attendance. It tends to get loud in here, so you may need to sit close to hear your group, but your mouth should be busy sipping on beers anyway, like the light Charming Wit (brewed with coriander and orange & grapefruit peels) to the hoppy Holy Roller (brewed with centennial, cascade, mosaic, and citra hops).
In true coffee house fashion, this affable Uptown café and roastery hosts a year-round series of live acoustic music sets. Additionally, as the only micro-roaster in all of New Orleans, this popular coffee joint roasts all of its beans in-house, serving fresh steaming cups of the stuff to locals, and bags of the small-batch beans to local retailers and restaurants. The Hey! staff is comprised of trained espresso-aficionados, just as knowledgable on the origins of the blends they serve as they are capable of producing perfect cappuccinos, and they are happy to discuss both of these things with inquisitive customers. And when the appeal of fresh caffeine begins to dwindle, guests can trade in their ceramic mugs for cold beers, and seat themselves in the shop's narrow, unpretentious backyard, while they wait for the musical stylings to begin.
Among the first specialty coffee shops to lay roots in NOLA, this French-Quarter café serves coffee sourced from a variety of different American roasters. In the interest of maintaining an eclectic, balanced roster of flavors, the roasts are switched out seasonally, while customer favorites will remain. Known for its quality pour-overs, this espresso bar is dedicated to hand-crafted coffee drinks prepared both carefully and consciously -- and while all of the classic coffee drinks are impeccable, the spot offers a collection of creative house-creations as well (try the Hellfire mocha -- a traditional latte, blended with home-made chocolate syrup and habanero shrub). And while the space is small (a self-proclaimed "walk-in-closet"), there are fresh pastries delivered daily by Scout bakery, and the coffee drinks are well worth the trip.
At New Orleans Lager and Ale (NOLA) Brewing Company in Irish Channel, you can either post up inside its warehouse-chic taproom or at its twinkle-lit rooftop bar, where you'll not only have 32 top-notch craft brews at your fingertips, but also a full menu of Pitmaster Neil McClure's practically sinful BBQ ribs, pulled pork, brisket, sausage, and chicken. Order yourself a malty, well-balanced NOLA Blonde Ale and some Alabama-style chicken with a tangy and peppery white sauce for a truly bracing combination. The brewery's weekly guided tours give you a chance to sample an abundance of its flagship and seasonal concoctions, too.
This popular Garden District coffee shop is all about "third wave" coffee brewing techniques, from the pour over and the Oji drip, to Japanese iced and cold brewed blends. Beyond the inventive, contemporary treats, however, the classic steamed-milk espresso combos are prepared expertly, served hot, and always topped with a masterful milk-design, formed effortlessly by the barista-at-hand. The Rishi-curated tea program offers an eclectic roster of loose-leaf blends, fresh smoothies are made-to-order, and the matcha lattes are almost as tasty as the ones prepared with real shots of espresso. And when it comes to food, the menu features far more than pastries, boasting a collection of avocado and aoli-topped breakfast sandwiches, fresh quiches, and egg bowls packed with grains, sauteèd greens and colorful smatterings of local meat and produce.
This NOLA coffee co. serves high-quality roasts in a minimalistic white and blue-clad space, every bit as carefully-curated as the coffee drinks themselves. Stationed in the middle of the Warehouse district, the cafè is one of few outposts for Birmingham's own Revelator Roasters, where all of the beans for the shop are roasted and packaged. The espresso blend changes seasonally, as do the more creative selection of "coffee cocktails" listed on the menu (i.e. espresso topped with cream, tangerine juice, sparkling water and vanilla). In addition to the always-available top-notch coffee drinks, the espresso bar serves a number of fresh pastries delivered daily from Gracious Bakery, and various tea and kombucha options, for those willing to pass up rich, expertly-prepared local coffee.
Recognizable by its lime green front door, this espresso bar is the full-time incarnation of the coffee pop-up, once house in Stein's Deli. The Uptown cafè serves a number of brews from various microroasters -- Quills, Ruby Roasters, RoseLine, Heart Roasters, to name a few -- and a veritable selection of Lilette pastries to pair. Each morning at the Laurel street hub, espresso shots are carefully weighed to ensure that they run at precisely the right speed, milk frothers are aired out, and test shots are prepared and sampled -- Cherry cuts no corners when it comes to good coffee. With vintage hanging chandeliers, a wood paneled espresso bar, and walls of exposed red brick, the sunny space is just as appealing as the cappuccinos. Additionally, twice a month, the skilled baristas at this caffeine-mecca teach coffee lessons, focused just as much on the process of savoring quality espresso as the mechanics of the machines.
The sleek, retro-modern design of Mammoth Espresso in the Warehouse District offers a hip (but family-friendly) atmosphere to sip this shop's high-quality coffee. Madcap Coffee supplies the superior beans and Scout Bakery supplies the scrumptious pastries. For those looking to explore the espresso-making process, sample the One & One split double espresso, which features one with steamed milk and one without. Bonus: Ample free parking can be found by this cafe, which is rare in the bustling Central Business District.
Located right by Louis Armstrong Park, Arrow Cafe is a French Quarter coffee shop that pours espresso drinks from Four Barrel coffee beans. Although it bills itself as a coffee shop, the space is shared with a bike shop and an antique store, meaning you can kill three birds with one caffeinated Arrow. The laid-back atmosphere is perfect for reading, with wooden chairs and slatted tables appropriate for the park across the street. Make sure you leave plenty of time for finding parking because it's sparse in this area.
By the confectionary team behind Sucré', this full-service bistro serves a masterful blend of sweet and savory eats. Serving brunch, dinner and afternoon tea in an airy mid-century French dining room, the spot is a popular French Quarter mainstay. The brunch menu is built of local staples like gourmet chicken and waffles, and hollandaise-topped chive-biscuit sandwiches, while the afternoon tea menu features mainly tea sandwiches and small plates (tea-based cocktails are available as well). The dinner menu, far more luxurious than the daytime editions, boasts caramel-roasted duck, apple chutney-topped pork chops, and scallops in saffron broth, followed by a smattering of elegant desserts, served a la carte. The stand-out offering at this upscale locale, however, is the cocktail menu, replete with whimsical house-creations like the Cena, prepared with beet-infused vodka, lime and ginger.
Aptly titled, this French Quarter café serves coffee worth coming back for (again and again and again). The "farm to cup" coffee house is all about locally-roasted coffee beans, paired with sweeteners, herbal teas, and dairy products, sourced exclusively from Louisiana farms. The dim, wood-paneled space is small in stature, while the coffee menu is remarkably expansive, stretching across several pages. Featuring additives like coconut milk, honey, cinnamon and cayenne pepper (all Louisiana-sourced, of course), the selection of available caffeine-heavy beverages is curated with a focus on finding creative ways to (literally) spice up classic coffee-concoctions.
Laissez les bons temps rouler at Rouler, a hybrid bike repair shop and wine, beer, and coffee spot. At the Warehouse District café, you’re as likely to hear the hiss of an air compressor as you are the whizz of an espresso maker pouring out steaming French Truck coffee. Rouler’s menu is divided into “Liquids” and “Solids,” offering up Urban South brews and Squadra wines, and while you await your repair, nibble on Gracious Bakery pastries or light bites, like Greek yogurt, kale, mango, and avocado salad, and turkey and Swiss on ciabatta.