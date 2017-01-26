NOLA's Coffee Culture Grinds on (20 Billion Cups and Counting)

Café brûlot is a hot brandy-based cocktail that also serves as after-dinner entertainment. Originally created at Antoine’s in the 1890s, it can be found at any old-school fancy Creole restaurant, including Arnaud’s, Galatoire’s, and Broussard’s. This table-side coffee presentation is like bananas Foster, but much more intricate.

The drink involves skills like cutting one long piece of peel off an orange, and juggling that task with integrating the coffee to the brandy that’s already aflame while handling specialized equipment. There’s the silver bowl that holds the brandy and coffee, which is placed on top of a tray filled with more brandy. The booze on the tray is set on fire, heating the brandy and coffee mixture in the silver bowl above it. Then, a ladleful of the potion in the bowl is used to bring the flame into the vessel, so that’s on fire now, too. While the mixture is flaming, the server holds the long orange peel over it and ladles flaming cups of coffee and brandy over the peel, which creates a ribbon of blue and orange light traveling down the citrus rind. Usually, the establishment’s lights are dimmed to enhance the effect, creating an impressive sight that’s quintessential New Orleans in its mix of drink and flamboyance, as if someone once thought, “You know what would make this after-dinner coffee better? Booze and fire.”