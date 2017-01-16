The Distillery Boom Is Exploding on the Streets of New Orleans

With New Orleans’ well documented attachment to the cocktail, it just makes sense microdistilleries would be the next step in the city’s entrepreneurial alcohol industry.

Spirited entrepreneurs are taking a page from the booming brewing industry in the area and creating a fast-growing trend of microdistilleries. New Orleans is perfectly poised to be a powerhouse for both the production and consumption of spirits. We already have the consumption part down, and production is ramping up.

It seems like almost a no-brainer that New Orleans would have been teeming with folks making hooch for all of the 300 years of the city’s existence, but surprisingly, there’s no record of anything established pre- or post-Prohibition. Perhaps NOLA residents and business owners have been historically more apt to drink liquor than make it.