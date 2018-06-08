Where to Watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in New Orleans

Recommended Video Eat This Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party Watch More

Finn McCool's Mid-City NOLA’s go-to for all things fútbol and serious fans

Finn McCool’s Irish Pub is the beating heart of New Orleans’ soccer scene. Showing MLS, English Premier League, European League, and college games packs in the mega-fans -- both expats and locally-grown -- all year round, but the place gets particularly wild for the World Cup. If you want a seat, arrive early.

Tracey's Irish Channel A perfect combo of rowdy and well-fed

Tracey’s is surprisingly spacious for a neighborhood bar, but with a couple dozen TVs surrounding the room and a solid menu (which includes some of the best po-boys in town), it still manages to pack in a big, jolly, noisy crowd for major sporting events. The World Cup is no different. Expect beer and wing specials daily and bigger promos and planned events for the playoff games, to be announced. This is good for big groups of friends, but arrive early to stake out a table.

Cooter Brown's Uptown/Riverbend Oysters, beers, and soccer: a NOLA hat trick

With one of the best craft beer selections in town, fresh raw oysters (plus a newly-revamped cooked menu), and TVs both indoors and on the patio, Cooter Brown’s is a great choice for comfy, lazy outdoor World Cup viewing. Oysters are always half-price on Tuesdays, and more specials are likely to pop up on the menu as the games get going.

Bayou Beer Garden Mid-City The American Outlaws’ New Orleans turf

USA soccer’s biggest informal booster organization has a New Orleans chapter (of course) and their regular meetings are at this chill Mid-City spot with excellent outdoor viewing space and a beer list that includes approximately every beer currently being brewed (okay, not quite, but the list is north of 180 varieties). With the Outlaws’ holding court, the red, white, and blue's presence will be felt even if Team USA didn't actually make it this time around. Either way, they'll welcome you to watch here.

Bayou Burger and Sport's Co. French Quarter Beer and burgers on Bourbon

Smack in the middle of Bourbon Street’s noisiest few blocks, Bayou Burger doesn’t mess around when it comes to beef on buns, and their big messy loaded fries are a destination unto themselves. TVs line the walls, and when it’s World Cup time, they’ll be showing the games, so bring your snackiest self and get ready to get comfortable and dig in. If you’re stuck on Bourbon anyway, you could do far worse.

Araña Taqueria Uptown/Magazine Street Upscale Mexican digs with tequila especiales

Araña specializes in upscale regional Mexican food and fine tequilas, and it will be showing all of the midday and afternoon games. Though those cheering for Central American teams will feel particularly beloved here, Araña will be offering a free shot every time your team (doesn’t matter which) scores a goal, as well as $2 margaritas with the purchase of any lunch entrée. “GOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLL!”

Walk-Ons Bistreaux Central Business District A CBD go-to for sports of all kinds

Walk-On’s is partly owned by New Orleans’ favorite footballer, Drew Brees (okay, yes, wrong football, but still), and this is a pretty foolproof place to go if you want to see the game. This applies to literally any game, always, but it definitely applies to the World Cup. It’ll be packed with suits and ties from the surrounding office complexes for this summer’s daytime games, but daily specials will keep them (and you) well-lubricated.

Manning's Eat-Drink-Cheer Warehouse District Leather seating and foosball tourneys

Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer, which gets its name from New Orleans’ other all-time favorite footballer, Archie Manning (yes, still the wrong football, but we can love two things at once!), is one of NOLA’s favorite sports bars. Manning's giant cushy reclining leather chairs in front of the wall-sized televisions are probably the city’s most comfortable public place to watch the games, though they’ll definitely be a hot commodity, so get there early. Beer and Jägermeister shot specials will be on offer daily for the entire span of the games, and there’ll be mini-foosball tournaments on select dates to pass the time between games.

The Crown & Anchor English Pub Algiers Point A taste of Olde England on the West Bank

This cheerful little pub, just a couple of blocks from the ferry landing in Algiers, will be showing all of the afternoon games, but will definitely be the place to be when England takes the field. A solid menu of beers on tap (ahem, draught) is accompanied by a solid scotch list and, for those deeply dedicated to having the most British experience possible, a house-infused curry gin. There’s no kitchen, but there’s a selection of imported crisps available if you’re snacky.