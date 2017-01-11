Why I Love Something You Hate: Pat O'Brien's

The staff is some of the nicest in town

I once took a friend who had never visited New Orleans to Pat O’Brien’s (because, come on, you have to), and I left her to go to the bathroom. When I came out a bit later, she asked, "What took you so long?" First of all, that’s a rude question when you’ve been stuffing a newbie full of red beans & rice with a side of muffulettas and raw oysters for two days. But the real reason was because the bathroom attendant admired my dress, and we got into a long conversation about the best places to buy vintage in the city. She noticed a rip in the lace at the hem and told me a few places to get it fixed within an hour for cheap. It didn’t matter that I didn’t want any perfume or mints; she was just a nice lady who liked to chat. While this kind of humanity is characteristic of the city, no staff has more reason to be grouchy than that of Pat O’Brien’s, what with gaggles of stumbling people testing their nerves on an hourly basis. Yet somehow they still retain the capacity for kindness. Bless their hearts, for real.