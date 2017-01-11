The Mixologist's Guide to Drinking in New Orleans.

There's a very good reason our city is the perfect place to play host to thousands beverage professionals during Tales of the Cocktail each summer: New Orleans cocktail culture is deeply ingrained in our daily life, after all, and visitors have so many relevant opportunities to explore (with a cocktail in hand, no less -- open container laws simply don't plague our city).

As Tales founder Ann Tuennerman says, "Our cocktail scene is really a representation of the city itself: unique, diverse... maybe a little weirdness thrown in there. We really have it all, from high-end craft cocktail bars to 100-year-old restaurants, Tiki bars, and divey neighborhood joints that serve incredible drinks. It’s all in play in New Orleans."