The Best Speakeasy-Style Bars in New Orleans

The 21st Amendment at La Louisiane French Quarter This Prohibition-inspired venue in the heart of the famed French Quarter features inventive craft cocktails in a building that dates to the late 1800s. Originally opened as La Louisiane Hotel & Restaurant, it continued operating a restaurant through the 1990s, and for a good chunk of its existence, from the 1950s to the ’80s, it was owned by two of New Orleans’ most notorious mobsters, “Diamond” Jim Moran and Carlos Marcello. (Photographs of famous mobsters still line the walls.) The decor is a tribute to the 1920s, and you can also take in live music -- mainly gypsy jazz, which characterized much of the Prohibition era -- and watch swing dancers.

Bar Tonique French Quarter Away from the usual hustle and bustle of the French Quarter tourist traps, Bar Tonique is a gem that appeals to both locals and visitors who are in the know -- it’s that word-of-mouth popularity that makes it reminiscent of a speakeasy. It’s neither upscale nor a dive, but rather a perfect balance of in-between, set in a historic building with exposed brick walls. While it’s no-frills and not much to look at from the outside, step inside for a hand-crafted, early 20th-century cocktail (like a Negroni, Boulevardier, or Vieux Carre), or one of its non-alcoholic “temperance drinks,” and you’ll see why it frequently gains such high acclaim from all walks of life.

Hot Tin at Pontchartrain Hotel Garden District With sweeping views of the city’s skyline, Hot Tin is a place that cherishes New Orleans and its history. Its name is a reference to Tennessee Williams, one of New Orleans’ most famous writers -- and drinkers. (The playwright wrote A Streetcar Named Desire within the Pontchartrain’s walls, and you can see some of his original transcripts, written on hotel letterhead, in the lobby.) The bar is decorated with vintage furniture and artwork, and while the vibe is more 1940s artist loft than 1920s speakeasy, you’ll still feel transported back in time as you order a glass of champagne and sit back to enjoy the birds-eye vantage of the Mississippi River.

N7 Bywater It would be easy to stroll right past this quaint, charming spot in the trendy-yet-historic Bywater neighborhood, with its unassuming facade that hides one of the most charming restaurants and bars in the city. The building was at one time a stable for carriage horses and then became a tire shop before the current owners renovated it to its current splendor. Once you step through the tall, inconspicuous wooden gate, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported to another land -- specifically, France. With an abundant wine menu, mostly from small European vineyards that forgo sulfites and pesticides, and French cuisine, this is a hidden gem with seasonal dishes and nightly cocktail specials. Sit outside in the courtyard and take in the enchanting garden to get the full effect.

Old Absinthe House French Quarter Located on Bourbon Street, the Old Absinthe House, like many storied establishments in the Crescent City, has a colorful, if murky history. It is rumored that Mark Twain and Oscar Wilde imbibed there, along with the infamous pirate Jean Lafitte. When Old Absinthe House shuttered during Prohibition, its savvy owners moved their (illegal) operation to a warehouse a few blocks away -- only to return once the dry period ended. Not much has changed about the place physically in more than 200 years, and it’s a popular spot for ghost tours as it is said to be haunted. As its name suggests, the bar specializes in absinthe cocktails, like the iconic Absinthe Frappe (absinthe, simple syrup, soda water, mint), which was invented here in 1874.

Pat O’Brien’s French Quarter OK, so Pat O’Brien’s isn’t what you think of as “speakeasy.” The home of the famous hurricane drink is certainly not hidden or unknown, and is in fact a top tourist destination. But Pat O’Brien was a colorful bootlegger during Prohibition who operated a speakeasy known as Mr. O’Brien’s Club Tipperary -- which is why this list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of his bar. According to legend, the code to gain entrance was “storm’s brewing.” After Prohibition ended, O’Brien turned the illegal operation into a legitimate drinking establishment, and its popularity surged. He eventually relocated to a bigger space, and since then it has been a bustling establishment where the rum-based hurricanes flow all night long. Order one and check out the dueling piano lounge, the flamed fountain, or sit outside and enjoy the patio.

