The Best Beer Bars in New Orleans

French Quarter

Nothing on draft here: the Black Penny focuses on canned beer only. And with more and more craft available in cans, that makes this neighborhood joint’s beer list one of the most extensive in town. With approximately 100 different beers available, this hole-in-the-wall corner bar is perfect for drinking beer, people-watching, and easily taking your can of beer to go. Pro tip: if The Old Portage popup is in the house, jump on that deliciousness.



Marigny

d.b.a. is the only beer bar where one can see and hear live music every day. With about 20 beers on draft, it always has a surprise on the list, and something for every taste. Satisfy all the senses with great beer while watching great music. This place is on the pricey side, but worth it -- especially if you’re a music and beer geek.