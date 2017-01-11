Southern Beers to Try Before You Die

Florida

Imperial stout, 11%

Hunahpu’s release day is one of the premier beer events in the South, selling out almost immediately -- all bottles of this stout go to attendees, so it’s a tricky one to acquire. But making friends with someone who’s been to Tampa and got a sizable allotment of Hunahpu bottles is definitely worthwhile: this Mayan-influenced beer combines vanilla, two types of chile peppers, vanilla, and cocoa nibs in perfect balance. It’s even better with age, so try to be patient for a bottle to find its way to you.



American wheat, 6.3%

On a list filled with imperial stouts, wild and sour ales, and double IPAs, this hoppy wheat beer from a newly opened brewery in Jupiter might seem out of place, but the mild, wheat-focused malt bill creates just enough support for the bountiful and tropical Mosaic hops to shine -- without the brew becoming just hop juice. If you see it, get it immediately -- it doesn’t last long.

