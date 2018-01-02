The Porch Swing is the Perfect Cocktail for a Night in New Orleans

Nothing says New Orleans like stretching out on the porch with something refreshing. The Porch Swing hits that perfectly, with the coolness of mint combined with ginger and lemon, bolstered with a healthy pour of Southern Comfort. It’s the drink you want when the sun’s going down.
Porch Swing
Ingredients:
- Mint sprigs
- Splash simple syrup
- .5 ounces lemon juice
- 4 dashes bitters
- 2 ounces Southern Comfort
- 1.5 ounces ginger beer
- Lemon twist
Directions:
- Muddle mint, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters, and Southern Comfort together in a shaker
- Add ice to shaker and shake
- Strain over fresh ice and top with ginger beer
- Garnish with lemon twist