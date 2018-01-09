Here's What You Get When A Bartender And A New Orleans Jazz Band Join Forces

You can’t picture New Orleans without imagining jazz wafting up from the French Quarter. Bartender Brooke Flaherty had that in mind when she teamed up with Southern Comfort and local band Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires to create her Creole Comfort cocktail, saying, “I thought about all aspects of New Orleans, from the people to the places, to the art and the music. It even tastes like New Orleans.”
Creole Comfort
Ingredients:
- 2 large cucumber slices
- ½ ounce cognac
- 2 ounces Southern Comfort
- Champagne
- Ground cayenne pepper
- Orange slice
Directions:
- Muddle cucumber in a shaker
- Add cognac and Southern Comfort to shaker and shake
- Strain into highball glass and top with champagne
- Sprinkle cayenne pepper over one side of an orange slice as garnish