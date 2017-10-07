10 NYC Bars You’re Not Allowed in Once You Turn 30

Joshua Tree Murray Hill Umm... how about you just stay out of Murray Hill?

Tonic Murray Hill What did I just say?

related The Absolute Best Rooftop Bars in NYC

Calico Jack’s Cantina Midtown East You used to go here all the time because someone in your office was always winning the free happy hour. (Hell, you probably still even get the text messages that the bar sends about all its weekly specials -- seriously, how do you make them stop texting you????) Back then you were 25 and wore a tie and drank cheap domestics out of the bottles that look like rocket ships. Now though? Now you’re just the guy in a sombrero hitting on a bartender who’s nine years younger than you.

McFadden’s Midtown East See above. Except remove the sombrero.

Wicked Willy’s Greenwich Village It’s not that there’s anything necessarily WRONG with pirate-themed bars with beer pong tables and giant beergaritas. It’s just that you haven’t been old enough for spring break in like 10 years and that’s really, really okay.

Union Pool Williamsburg Sure, you love taco trucks and cheap Mexican beer, but if you still really love photo booths, and chasing 22-year-old hipster tail as a sport, and listening to never-ending debates between two bearded fellows about fixed-gears versus single-speeds, you might really want to reconsider things.

The Iron Horse Financial District This bar has a swing.

Central Bar East Village You used to love this bar for its omg amaaaaazing dance parties on Friday and Saturday nights because you knew all the songs and could just cut loose with your best betches! Now you recognize nothing the DJ plays and all the guys hitting on you have backpacks.

13th Step East Village It’s not that we’re against 237 TVs and mountainous plates of nachos. It’s just that we’re not sure a bar whose name alludes to miserably failing AA should be part of the mature 30 you should be seeking.