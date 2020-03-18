Where to Get Take-Out or Delivery Alcohol in NYC Right Now

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify and cities across the country hunker down, New Yorkers have been tasked with the uncharacteristic, yet morally responsible practice of social distancing.
Many restaurants and bars around the city have gone dark since they were ordered to close as of 8pm Monday night by Mayor Bill De Blasio. And those still open are dimly lit, operating with a skeleton staff and only offering take-out and delivery options. But temporary changes in New York’s liquor laws gave restaurants and bars the go-ahead to sell alcohol as part of their takeout and delivery menus, as long as they sell food with the orders and delivery personnel have the establishment’s liquor license on hand.
As bars and restaurants pivot to operate under these new requirements, here’s a list of all the NYC spots bringing booze to your front door or serving carryout cocktails for the road:
Please Don’t Tell
East Village
Normally hidden behind a phone booth in a hot dog shop, Please Don’t Tell will offer to-go bottled cocktails with a side of tater tots. Options like the Paddington, which pairs rum, lillet blanc, lemon and grapefruit juice, Bonne Maman orange marmalade, and absinthe, and a mezcal mule will be available for pick up or delivery for $12.
How to order: Visit the bar for to-go orders, order delivery on Caviar, or call 212-614-0386 or email jeff@pdtnyc.com for large orders.
Dante
West Village
Dante’s signature Even-Split cocktail is easy enough to make at home, but you’re better off carrying out its signature negroni on tap for $11. Or better yet, get it delivered. The cocktail bar will also offer a “bottle service” menu where you can choose one of four types of martinis and for $85 you’ll get a batch of 10 to take home. Plus, $1 from each drink sale will go to the God’s Love We Deliver, a charity that delivers free meals to people with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.
How to order: Call 212-982-5275, visit Dante’s website, or stop by the bar for to-go orders.
Claro
Gowanus
This Brooklyn-based Oaxacan spot is still offering its Michelin star-worthy food via Seamless and Grubhub. In addition to tostadas, enchiladas, and mole, the restaurant is also delivering its mezcal margarita for $16, a michelada for $12, a shot of El Buho mezcal for $8, plus other beers and non-alcoholic drinks.
How to order: Call 347-721-3126 for takeout or order delivery on Seamless or Grubhub.
Dudley’s
Lower East Side
Your favorite Australian cafe on the LES is now offering its menu for take-out and delivery. You can get avocado toast and other picturesque brunch fare, plus you can pair it with your choice of several brunch-ready cocktails like an espresso martini or classic mimosa for $10. The cafe also offers wine for $8 and beers for $5 or $6.
How to order: Order pick-up or delivery online.
Torch & Crown Brewery & Restaurant
SoHo
A not-yet-opened brewery is keeping their workforce employed during this challenging time by offering free, same-day beer delivery. Hospitality industry folks can inquire about a 10% discount code on all orders, while the public can use the code TORCH2020 for 10% off orders of $75 or more.
How to order: Order delivery online.
Rhodora Wine Bar
Fort Greene
Make a quick pit stop on your afternoon walk and pick up a bottle of natural wine for half price at this Fort Greene wine bar.
How to order: Visit the bar for to-go orders.
June Wine Bar
Cobble Hill
This natural wine bar in Cobble Hill is offering half off the wines it has in stock if you stop in to buy a bottle.
How to order: Visit the bar for carryout orders.
Peoples Wine Shop
Lower East Side
Missing the natural wine at Contra or Wildair? Look no further than the shop run by the chefs at the two staple NYC restaurants. Peoples Wine Shop is offering delivery and scheduled pick-ups from their location at The Market Line.
How to order: Call 212-202-2550.
Astor Wine and Spirits
NoHo
This landmark wine and spirits superstore is remaining open during its normal business hours so you can stop in and buy your go-to bottle. Plus, the store offers next-day delivery in Manhattan from Battery Park to 125th Street. You can get free delivery if you commit to stocking up and spend $150 or more, but if you register a smaller order you’ll be charged a $35 delivery fee.
How to order: Stop in the store during normal business hours or schedule a delivery online.
