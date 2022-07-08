Popular Chinatown Cocktail Bar Apotheke Is Opening a New NYC Location

Hidden behind an unmarked door under a “Gold Flower Restaurant” sign on Chinatown’s famous alley of Doyers Street, the speakeasy-style bar, Apotheke, has long been a beloved NYC nightlife destination since opening in 2008.

And now, in addition to a Downtown Los Angeles offshoot that opened in 2018, the opulent cocktail destination known for its botanical-focused drink menu is set to welcome a third location to their portfolio with the upcoming debut of Apotheke NoMad this month.

At the new Apotheke NoMad, guests can expect all of the signature apothecary-inspired drinks in a space separated into two sections: a cellar speakeasy and penthouse lounge. Featuring a staircase adorned with hundreds of dried herbs and wildflowers and an aurora rose marble bar, the cellar speakeasy accommodating up to 74 people is set to open on July 12. And the penthouse lounge, with floor-to-ceiling stained-glass windows and views of The Empire State Building and Madison Square Park, will launch later this summer.

The bar’s design and concept is a culmination of the work and career of Christopher Tierney, the original creator and visionary behind Apotheke who passed away earlier this year. His legacy is carried on by his sister and cofounder, Heather Tierney, who also founded the plant-based restaurant, The Butcher’s Daughter; brand director and CEO, Andrew Hood; and director of mixology and culinary arts, Nicolas O’Connor, who was also a part of the opening team of the first Apotheke.

“Apotheke NoMad is an experience unlike any other and Christopher’s greatest work,” says Hood. “It’s an opportunity to take an adventure,” he continues, “an invitation to celebrate life while experimenting with plant-based formulas that enliven the spirit.”

In addition to libations like the Voyage in the Blue (blue spirulina infused gin, blue borage flower, APO Illuminate Bitters) and Live and Learn (turmeric infused cachaça, gooseberry, salty fingers, APO Cerebral Bitters), for the first time ever, a food menu of small plates and shareable dishes like sustainable caviar and dumplings inspired by brand’s Chinatown roots will also be available, with the option to add additional flavors with apothecary-style droppers.

Located at 9 W 26th Street, Apotheke NoMad’s cellar speakeasy will open on July 12 and the penthouse lounge will debut later this summer. Check its website and IG page for updates and more information.