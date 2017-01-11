Raise a Sidecar at these NYC Bars on June 4 to Celebrate National Cognac Day

Hey, New York! What, are you going to miss your chance to celebrate National Cognac Day on June 4th? Fuhgeddaboudit! You're smarter than that! You know darn well why the spirit deserves its own holiday.
To make your cognac celebrations fun and easy, here's a list of places you can find New York's most celebratory sidecars. The map below it will guide you to those bars celebrating National Cognac Day.
1. Bierstrasse NYC2346 12th Avenue (Corner 133rd street), New York
2. Forrest Point970 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
3. Oso1618 Amsterdam, Harlem
4. The Grange Bar & Eatery1635 Amsterdam Ave, New York
5. Lighthouse145 Borinquen Pl, Brooklyn
6. Extra Fancy302 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
7. Belle Shoals10 Hope St, Brooklyn
8. Bathtub Gin132 9th Ave, New York
9. The Handy Liquor Bar527 Broome St, New York
10. Drexler's9 Avenue A, New York
11. Macao Trading Co.311 Church St, New York
Bierstrasse is an indoor-outdoor beer garden in Harlem with a well-rounded selection of German beer, wine, and pub food (Bavarian pretzels, six kinds of sausage, potato wedges, etc). The beer selection includes Pilsners on tap and various IPAs in cans or bottles. Picnic tables made with reclaimed wood make for an excellent summer drinking destination.
Forrest Point is the kind of restaurant that could only exist in a gentrified, hipster neighborhood like Bushwick. The indoor-outdoor spot sits on a triangular block between Forrest St and Flushing Ave; the outdoor patio, gated-in like a city park, seats more than 50 at its mismatching tables, while the interior is decorated to resemble a well-worn dive bar. Expect mezcal cocktails, boilermakers, and milk punch to drink, and comfort food like a cast-iron cheese burger (made with Pat LaFrieda beef) and fish tacos to eat.
This Mexican bar & restaurant provides patrons with everything: atmosphere, great food, and an excellent bar menu.
It's up in Harlem, but this neighborhood resto is a great place to get fresh food with top-notch cocktails, craft beers, and wine.
Enclosed by light-pouring windows, this Williamsburg restaurant lives up to its name with fresh and airy entreés -- many of which are seafood-focused (tilefish chanterelles, grilled octopus), and many of which are not (dry-aged cheeseburger with manchego, beef carpaccio). While Lighthouse definitely delivers with its main dishes, a selection of shareable small plates featuring house-made sourdough, pickles, and cured meats, are impressive and substantial.
Williamsburg's Extra Fancy serves fried, grilled, and raw seafood, like fish & chips and lobster bisque fries, plus a notable secret sauce-topped burger. It's open late -- until 2am every night -- and its special late-night menu will have you covered should you ever get a midnight lobster roll craving. The brick-and-wood interior is reminiscent of a New England seafood shack, albeit a hipster one.
Inspired by the bluesy ideal of an invented Southern small town, this themed saloon comes from the team behind Seamstress, complete with a cocktail menu designed by Pamela Wiznitzer (who designed the program at Dead Rabbit). Try Three Kings with cognac, port, lemon, and cava, and don’t pass up the Jimbo Shot, served in a shotgun shell. Belle Shoals' comfort food stands on its own as well, with fried oyster po-boys and chicken-fried skate wing biscuit sandwiches to satisfy down-country cravings.
Hoping to invigorate the speakeasy trend by marrying actually good food with actually good drinks with actually good music (!), this dusky imbibery-inside-a-coffee-shop is denoted only by a red light on its nondescript door, which opens to reveal period touches like a tiled tin ceiling, an antique bathtub centerpiece, and possibly '20s-'30s jazz acts. It's all the product of a mixology heavyweight from Ireland and a chef from Harry's Steak, who're pairing plates of lobster-stuffed 'shrooms and short rib sliders with libations running from Pimm's Cups and Dry Martinis, to a light-n-dark rum joint w/ falernum, pineapple juice, and black cardamom called the Melancholy Punch, which certainly won't leave you dispirited.
This bar is located right underneath Chalk Point Kitchen, and it's got a classic cocktail lounge/piano bar vibe, Try the Drugstore Cowboy with Remy Martin, Disaronno, pineapple juice, homemade grenadine, kona syrup, and sparkling water.
From the team at Boulton & Watt comes Drexler's, where large format cocktails, classic cocktails, and beers that are iced in vintage bathtubs are the norm.
From the same guys who brought us Employees Only, Macao Trading Co. in Tribeca shakes things up with a Chinese-meets-Portuguese menu. Expect noodles, dumplings, and lots of seafood, plus spot-on drinks that do great things for green tea cocktails.