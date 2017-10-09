Where to Drink in NYC Right Now

Alphabet City Beer Co. Alphabet City If the “get you a girl/man who can do both” meme were to be applied to a bar, it would be Alphabet City Beer Company. This part-beer shop, part-beer bar is an oasis for beer nerds and casual drinkers alike, with tons of interesting beers on tap and in the fridge, in addition to great cheese plates, plenty of comfortable seating for large parties, board games, and a big screen for watching games and the like.

The Aviary Upper West Side A second outpost of the famed Chicago cocktail bar, the Aviary is the latest addition to the Mandarin Oriental (located next to The Office, from the same team) and boasts Central Park views, fancy lounge seating, and cocktails that are given as much dedicated prep as dishes -- with price tags to match. If you’re in a position to spend nearly $40 on a Bloody Mary (congratulations!) you’ll find that here, along with other seriously decadent drinks and a globally inspired food menu.

Bar Goto Lower East Side From Pegu Club vet Kenta Goto, Bar Goto is a refreshingly calm drinking den, full of warm wood, intimate seating, and little to no noise. Nearly every cocktail on the menu is worth trying, but the one that truly stands out is the beautifully simple Sakura Martini, made with both sake and gin, and garnished with cherry blossom. Be sure to pair yours with an order of the decently spicy miso-glazed chicken wings.

Chumley's West Village Don't go to the new Chumley's if you're looking for the famed West Village speakeasy/pub that opened in 1922 and closed in 2007 after the building collapsed. The reopened bar is considerably fancier across the board -- leather banquettes have replaced old wooden booths and tables and there are upscale cocktails and a full dinner menu featuring a burger with bone marrow. But the walls are still full of the old, restored images and book covers from years ago, the cocktails are incredibly well-made and creative, and that bone marrow burger is truly excellent.

Dante Greenwich Village One thing that immediately stands out about Dante is just how bright the place is. With its whitewashed brick walls and cream-colored banquettes, the refurbished restaurant is a striking departure from the dark woods and dim lighting that otherwise define the city’s cocktail scene. It feels more like a European café than Prohibition-era speakeasy, and the beverage menu reflects that with a major emphasis on bitter-forward aperitifs. If you like Negronis, you won’t find a better one in New York.

Diamond Reef Brooklyn The team behind beloved LES cocktail bar Attaboy has opened a new tropical-ish bar in Bed-Stuy, complete with a slushie machine, leafy plants, and turquoise leather barstools and booths. Be sure to try the slushie version of Attaboy's famed whiskey cocktail, the Penicillin (here it's appropriately called the "Penichillin"), served far more casually than the original, with a straw and an umbrella.

Dutch Kills Long Island City So many modern cocktail bars attempt to nail the underground speakeasy vibe. This place does it better than most. Originally opened by the late legendary bartender Sasha Petraske, this narrow bar was one of the first places to bring craft cocktails to Queens, and remains one of the best in the borough for fancy cocktails (which, at $13, are cheaper than most of the drinks at similar cocktail spots in Manhattan).

Employees Only West Village You can’t really claim to have fully experienced cocktail culture in NYC without having had a drink here. Created by bartenders for bartenders (and other restaurant industry folk), this somewhat-hidden spot on Hudson St, which opened in 2004, helped launch the modern craft cocktail craze with its fanatical devotion to classic recipes and pioneering speakeasy-style vibe. Another perk of being an industry spot: The kitchen is open super-late, until 3:30am.

Ghost Donkey NoHo NoHo's latest cocktail spot, which opened in the fall, has hopped on the mezcal bandwagon with plenty of mezcal and tequila drinks from mixologist Eben Freeman -- including one with mezcal, Aperol, lime, pink grapefruit, and chili, served in a ceramic donkey -- as well as traditional mezcal tastings. Pair all that booze with several nacho specials (opt for the chorizo- and tripe-topped offering).

Good Night Sonny East Village The perfect neighborhood bar is the kind of place you can head into any night of the week and feel like you’re in an extension of your living room, just with some additional square footage and top-shelf liquor. The team behind Good Night Sonny started this tradition over at their first bar, The Wayland on Avenue C, and their second spot on First Ave takes that neighborhood-bar feel even further. Grab a seat at the long wooden bar among the friendly clientele and order a cocktail from a menu that ranges from a margarita made with apple juice to a '70-style Disco Old Fashioned. Pair that with a grilled fish sandwich made with pastrami spices and prepare to settle in; you’re guaranteed to make friends with the bartender, and probably some East Village locals, too.

Holiday Cocktail Lounge East Village Usually, the only thing worse than a beloved NYC dive closing is when it’s brought back and given an upscale revamp. Holiday Cocktail Lounge is the exception. The menu now includes great fancy cocktails ranging from a long list of classics to new creations like the Ocean Club, made with rum, Amaro Lucano, pineapple cordial, and lime. But you can also still get a beer and a shot, the drinks sometimes come with little plastic dinosaurs in them, and the place has somehow maintained that laid-back, good-times dive bar feel.

Leyenda Carroll Gardens From Clover Club’s mastermind mixologist Julie Reiner and her protege (and mastermind in her own right) Ivy Mix, this warm, Latin-American-inspired bar focuses primarily on mezcal, rum, and tequila. Expect original concoctions and new takes on the classics, like the modernized Mai Tai (appropriately called the Tia Mia) made with mezcal, Jamaican rum, orange curaçao, lime, and orgeat.

Lois East Village Wine-drinking can be a bit daunting once it gets beyond the point of choosing between red or white, but this tiny Avenue C wine bar makes it supremely easy. Lois is the brainchild of vino experts Nora O’Malley and Phoebe Connell of ABC Beer Co. and ABC Wine Co., and features 16 different rotating wines on tap in three different glass sizes for seriously affordable prices (and on top of all that, tip is included). The staff’s always happy to help assist you with your choice, and the cushioned bar stools and booth seating give it a homey feel that works equally well for post-work drinks or a date.

The Lost Lady Alphabet City The latest bar from the crew behind the much-loved Wayland has opened just a few feet away, offering the same quintessential neighborhood-bar feel with a jukebox, shuffleboard table, and completely unpretentious cocktail and food menus (think frozen banana daiquiris and tacos).

Maison Premiere Williamsburg Sometimes all you want is an absinthe drink and some oysters in a charming space modeled after the New Orleans French Quarter, and for those moments there’s Maison Premiere. Note the literal fountain of absinthe as you take down your drinks and bivalves at the U-shaped marble bar, and in the warmer months, grab a seat outside in the lush garden that truly makes you feel like you’ve been transported to the South.

narcbar East Village A new sister bar to The Standard East Village's Narcissa, this 60-seat spot (which includes a street-facing patio) offers upscale bar food like peekytoe crab croquettes, steak tartare, and khachapuri; several well-priced cocktails; and a substantial by-the-glass wine list.

Suffolk Arms East Village This tavern-style cocktail bar from Pegu Club alum Giuseppe González and Ruben Rodriguez pays homage to the Lower East Side and important New York figures (note the portrait sketches on the walls of everyone from Ed Koch to Joey Ramone). It’s the perfect place to pop in for a serious but totally unpretentious weeknight cocktail, from a menu largely inspired by Gonzalez’s mentors, Audrey Saunders and Julie Reiner. There’s also a pretty extensive dinner menu with several kinds of burgers, sandwiches, and dressed-up pub appetizers, should you want to hole up in a booth for a while.

Sunny's Bar Red Hook For cheap beer and live music, there’s no greater escape from the rest of the city than Sunny’s, the last working-class hangout of its kind along the Brooklyn waterfront. Locals credit the cash-only dive for fostering a sense of community that helped slowly spur the revitalization of this once-forlorn neighborhood. But beyond the big-picture stuff, it’s just a no-frills, mirthful spot, and continues to be, even after the loss of longtime proprietor Antonio “Sunny” Balzano.

Super Power Crown Heights This tiki-themed Crown Heights spot from the team behind Gowanus Yacht Club and Bearded Lady brings a beachy-feel year-round, particularly in the form of its “super-size” format drinks (to be shared with friends, probably) like the rum punch-esque John the Beachcomber. Also expect neon lights, a pinball machine, banh mi hot dogs, and a menu featuring over 100 types of rum.

The Blind Tiger West Village Nobody called it “craft beer” when the Blind Tiger first started pouring microbrew-style suds at the original Hudson St location back in 1995. Now, two decades and one relocation later, it remains the city’s holiest site for devout beer nerds. With 28 taps spouting an expertly curated selection of beers from around the globe, there’s something to satisfy every type of palate.

The Drift Greenpoint The guys from The Commodore and El Cortez know a thing or two about tropical drinks and elevated bar food, proven once again at their new spot, The Drift, which is decked out with plenty of wood, leather booths, taxidermy, and a nice outdoor space. Opt for a Tiki drink and a Hangry Man sandwich, made with chopped ribs coated in South Carolina-style mustard sauce, plus pickles and slaw, on a sesame seed bun.

The Long Island Bar Cobble Hill Much to his own chagrin, bartender Toby Cecchini is best known as the inventor of the Cosmopolitan, that pink-tinted vodka drink that conquered the world thanks in large part to its recurring role on Sex and the City. His next greatest achievement: turning this old-school diner into one of the hottest drinking destinations in Brooklyn. Cecchini and partner Joel Tompkins restored the restaurant’s retro-chic decor, while upgrading what really matters: the drinks, like the classic Boulevardier served in a coupe glass. Contrary to popular belief, the staff will actually serve you a Cosmo (not on the menu), if you ask nicely. And make sure you order the burger.

The Office Upper West Side After years of anticipation, the team behind Chicago’s Michelin-starred Alinea has finally landed in NYC with an upscale speakeasy-style bar inside the Mandarin Oriental. This strictly special-occasion spot (assuming you don’t have a hedge fund) is decked out in plenty of dark wood and leather, and offers $23 spirit-forward cocktails and a $265 tasting menu.