Where to Boozy Brunch in Brooklyn

Published On 04/09/2016
Brunch at Catfish
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
When you’re combining two meals into one, not only do you want get the most bang for your buck, you also want to go somewhere worthy of a two-for-one. Everyone knows that brunch isn’t complete without bottomless booze, so we found the best brunch spots in Brooklyn to drink all your heart desires, along with some that aren’t totally bottomless, but still offer great boozy brunch options. Scroll down and find the best spots, organized by neighborhood, that go the extra brunch mile in the borough.

Bay Ridge

The Kettle Black (address and info)

The deal: $10 for all the mimosas, Bloody Marys, or draught beer you can handle in 60 minutes, in addition to a entree (typically $15 each).
 

Greenhouse Cafe (address and info)

The deal: For $26, you get can get bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers, straight Champagne, or piña coladas, PLUS an appetizer, entrée, and a dessert!
 

Red Oak (address and info)

The deal: For $22 you can get all the mimosas or Bellinis you want, plus an entrée.

Jim Cade Breakfast, Brooklyn Peaches Brunch
Courtesy of Craig Samuel

Bed-Stuy

Gallery Bar (address and info)

The deal: From 11am-4pm, $24.95 will get you your choice brunch entree, and one hour of unlimited mimosas or screwdrivers.

Peaches (address and info)

The deal: While it’s not bottomless, this Southern cafe will typically cost you around $15 for brunch, and the drinks are well priced. Be sure to try the signature cocktail, The Brownstone Punch.
 

Bushwick

Las Lunitas (address and info)

The deal: $30 for an entree, and bottomless mimosas or sangria

Cafe Ghia (address and info)

The deal: Perhaps the best and cheapest hangover cure to drink at brunch is Cafe Ghia’s $7 Emergen-C Crisis Cocktail (yes, there’s actually Emergen-C in it).
 

Clinton Hill

Rustik Tavern (address and info)

The deal: From 11am-4pm, $30 will get you bottomless drinks for 90 minutes and an entrée of your choice.

Belli Osteria (address and info)

The deal: You have 90 minutes to drink all the Bellinis, mimosas, or Bloody Marys your heart desires for $21.95, plus an entree.

Los Pollitos III (address and info)

The deal: Not unlimited, but margaritas are just $5 from 11:30am-7pm.
 

Cobble Hill

Verde on Smith (address and info)

The deal: $17.95 for unlimited Champagne, mimosas, Bellinis, screwdrivers, and Bloody Marys.

Henry Public (address and info)

The deal: While this spot doesn’t offer bottomless drinks, the food is reasonably priced, and the brunch cocktails are so good you won’t regret spending a few extra bucks for the bang (most are around $10).

boozy brunch food at catfish
Cole Saladino/thrillist

Crown Heights

Catfish (address and info)

The deal: $2 off all Bloody Marys from 11am to 4pm.

Brooklyn Colony, Brooklyn Colony bloody mary
Courtesy of Linda Albert

Gowanus

Brooklyn Colony (address and info)

The deal: While this excellent brunch menu doesn’t come with a bottomless booze option, drinks are still seriously cheap at $5 for mimosas and $6 for Bloody Marys.

Bottomless Beer Brunch, One Stop Beer Shop
Courtesy of Stas Chizhik

Greenpoint

One Stop Beer Shop (address and info)

The deal: For $22 on weekends between 11am-4pm, you can get the bottomless beer brunch special, or two for one mimosas if beer isn’t your thing.

Dar 525 (address and info)

The deal: Every Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 11am and 4pm, $24.95 will get you any item on the brunch menu, plus unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, sangria, or Bloody Marys.
 

Park Slope

Sotto Voce (address and info)

The deal: $18.95 for bottomless mimosas, Champagne, Bloody Marys, and an entree from 10:30am-4pm.

Scottadito Osteria Toscana (address and info)

The deal: $19.95 for bottomless mimosas or Champagne and an entree.
 

Prospect Heights

Piquant (address and info)

The deal: For $25, get bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, or sangria, plus an entree. The only catch is it lasts for 90 minutes!

Dean Street (address and info)

The deal: The average “Br-Entrees” will cost you at most $12, and while there are no bottomless specials, there are some seriously well-priced boozy brunch drinks. All beers go for either $6 or $7, and listed under “starters” are $6 mimosas, $6 Bellinis, and $7 Bloody Marys.
 

South Slope

Le P’tit Paris Bistro (address and info)

The Deal: $16.99 will get you bottomless mimosas, Bellinis, sangria, or house wine.

j’eatjet? (address and info)

The deal: For just $10 extra you can get bottomless mimosas for 90 minutes.

Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats (address and info)

The deal: For a mere $20 you can order two courses and enjoy bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Cow and Clover, bloody mary
Courtesy of Rebecca Fondren

Williamsburg

Baby’s All Right (address and info)

The deal: $29.99 for any entree, and bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys, or greyhounds. No time restrictions.

Randolph Brooklyn (address and info)

The deal: For $34 you can get one big plate, plus brunch punches, Bloody Marys, mimosas, and craft beers (cider, lager, witbier, pale ale, amber). It should also be noted that this bottomless special goes until 8pm (!) every weekend.

Station (address and info)

The deal: For $40.99 order any food item and bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria, selected beers, and house bottles of wine. Although, bottomless booze is limited to an hour and a half, so chug.

Dar 525 (address and info)

The deal: Every Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 11am and 4pm, $24.95 will get you any item on the brunch menu, plus unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, sangria, or Bloody Marys.

Verboten (address and info)

The deal: Unlimited $1 mimosas from noon-8pm at the Cabaret Brunch Bar.

Cow & Clover (address and info)

The deal: $25 for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Ringolevio (address and info)

The deal: $8 for bottomless mimosas plus a la carte brunch menu.

Battery Harris (address and info)

The deal: Every last Sunday of the month, $25 will get you 90 minutes of bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas with one entree.

Bianca Heyward, whose diet once consisted of top ramen, mangos, and beef carpaccio, now has a diverse palette and enjoys the finer things in life such as brunch. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

1. The Kettle Black 8622 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

This Bay Ridge spot is a neighborhood staple, known for its Buffalo wings, sports bar, and bottomless brunch specials. Pair your drinks with something hearty to soak it all up, like the breakfast skillet, that comes with home fries, chili, scrambled eggs, cheese and sour cream. They stop seating people for bottomless brunch after 2pm, so be sure and get there before!

2. Greenhouse Cafe 7717 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

In the middle of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Greenhouse Cafe opened circa 1979, featuring three dining rooms, and of course, a greenhouse. The ambiance has a rural ballroom type feeling to it, which makes sense, considering how popular the venue is for hosting catered affairs. The bar is notably large and elegant, offering 12-hour “happy day” drink specials Monday through Thursday, and an excellent bottomless brunch option as well.

3. RED OAK Restaurant & Bar & Hookah Lounge 8305 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Red Oak is a laid back restaurant and bar, serving middle eastern cuisine, with a hookah lounge to boast. The warm red mood lighting and exposed brick walls adds to the overall ease of the scene, and the tented outdoor patio, which stays heated during the winter, is always a fan favorite.

4. Gallery Bar 1056 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221

True to its name, the walls at Gallery bar are lined with art, so your eyes can feast alongside your stomach. The American eatery is unique with personality and charm, accommodating two full bars, and big projectors where you can watch all the big games. They also have an outdoor patio where you can dine, weather permitting.

5. Peaches Hothouse 415 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216 (New York)

The popular Bed-Stuy HotHouse condenses the two menus from its owners' first two joints -- a soul spot and a 'cue joint -- and turns the focus to comforting, regional staples, like Nashville hot chicken and NOLA-favorite barbecue shrimp, served over fried grits. Come by on Saturdays and Sunday for brunch to experience Southern hospitality and its finest.

6. Las Lunitas 195 Stanhope St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

This family-owned restaurant, cafe, bakery, and bar is an essential Bed-Stuy pillar. The menu is a mix of American comfort food and Latin classics, using only high-quality fresh ingredients, all served in a laid-back atmosphere. It can get pretty packed during brunch hours, so be sure and get there early!

7. Cafe Ghia 24 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 (Bushwick)

Cafe Ghia is exlcusively a brunch spot, serving everyone's favorite meal seven day a week. With bottomless specials and a full bar, and a seasnonally changing menu, you can't go wrong...and if you're feeling sick or maybe hungover, they have an amazing Emergen-C cocktail, available with or without alcohol.

8. Rustik Tavern 471 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Rustik restaurant's menu lies somewhere in between mid-western and southern cuisine, making for an eclectic list of delicious dishes to choose from. The ambiance can best be described as your ideal living room, complete with comfy leather couches, a fireplace, exposed brick walls, large TV screens, and an outdoor patio.

9. Belli Osteria 860 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Belli Osteria is cozy and comfortable, both in cuisine and decor. The simply decorated restaurant serves homemade Italian food using only top-notch ingredients, and also offers an extensive selection of Italian wines to choose from. Come for brunch and enjoy the bottomless special, where you can get unlimited refills on Bloody Marys and Bellinis for 90 minutes!

10. Los Pollitos III 499 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

This classic Mexican restaurant serves all your favorite dishes, with new specials every week. The menu includes a wide range of options and combos to choose from, satisfying all of your taco, ceviche, enchilada, fajita, burrito, nacho, tamale, and tostada needs. There's more: margaritas are just $5 from 11:30am-7pm.

11. Verde on Smith 216 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (Cobble Hill)

Verde on Smith classifies its menu as “Northern Italian with a Southern twist" using only organic meat and produce, ensuring the highest quality food. Enjoy bar specials, happy hours, and all-you-can-drink brunch specials Friday through Sunday in the comfort of its brick-walled dining room.

12. Henry Public 329 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (Cobble Hill)

On the border between Cobble Hill and Brooklyn Heights, Henry Public looks like an old-timey saloon with beautiful dark finishings. This cash only restaurant and bar is famous for its turkey leg sandwiches, grass-fed burgers, oysters, and cocktails. Stop by on Sunday for brunch, and stay sipping cocktails while watching a live jazz and blues band play from 4-7pm.

13. Catfish 1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

New Orleans is the inspiration behind the restaurant and bar, Catfish, which means it's always time to celebrate. They have authentic Cajun fare for brunch and dinner, plus 16 rotating drafts and NOLA inspired cocktails, like the Hurricane or the Voodoo Bloody Mary. Come and play Bayou B.I.N.G.O. every Monday, 8:00pm-10:00pm in the spacious and rustic dining space.

14. Brooklyn Colony 274 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 (Gowanus)

Brooklyn Colony is a unique Brooklyn hot spot, where you can dine, drink, sing, and play until your heart desires. This bar and restaurant is housed in a block-long garage space, which is filled up with a pool table, a shuffleboard area, TV screens, a jukebox, electronic peer-pong- also hosting live music, comedy, poetry, karaoke, and other cultural events.

15. One Stop Beer Shop 134 Kingsland Ave, New York, NY 11222

One Stop Beer Shop, which has refurbished its surroundings in the spirit of the building's original "1920s aesthetic" specializes in craft brews and beer mixology.Thanks to communal seating, this unique space is a haven for any beer enthusiast, making it easy to eat, drink, taste, and buy brews all in one place.

16. Dar 525 168 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 (Greenpoint)

Dar 525 is an authentic Mediterranean restaurant, serving all your favorites from this cuisine. The menu is vegetarian-friendly, and also features a variety of falafels, kebabs, shawarma's, and safiha's (mini meat pies). All the food is mouth-watering, but the brunch menu is especially unique, reminding everyone that pita bread and hummus really do pair well with anything.

17. Sotto Voce 225 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Sotto Voce Restaurant in Park Slope is a classic Italian eatery with hardwood floors and exposed brick walls decorated with vintage photographs. The menu boasts always changing ravioli specials, but all the food is great, with a ton of antipasti's, pasta's, and meat dishes to choose from. They also have a bottomless brunch option- always a welcome plus!

18. Scottadito Osteria Toscana 788 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Scottadito Osteria Toscana serves traditional Tuscan cuisine cooked with only sustainably grown, harvested, and sourced ingredients. Furnished with reclaimed and recycled wood, exposed brick, and a fireplace, making for the ideal environment to enjoy the seasonally changing, but always has homemade pasta, pastries, bread, and meats.

19. Piquant 259 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Piquant's menu incorporates a twist on traditional French and Latin flavored dishes, served in a bi-level airy space. On the main floor there is a lounge with a full bar, and on the second floor, you'll find the dining room and an outdoor patio space. Enjoy a number of the drink specials offered, such as $.50 wings and $1 ribs on NFL Sundays, and unlimited drinks for 90 minutes during brunch!

20. Dean Street 755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Dean Street is a tavern in Prospect Heights located on the corner of Dean street and Underhill Avenue, where the menu heads way down South. The SOMA inspired dishes are complete with po' boys, grits, biscuits, and BBQ, with a side of entertainment that changes daily. Check out Dean Street's blog to stay updated on all the awesome specials and happenings!

21. Le P'tit Paris Bistro 256 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Le P'tit Paris Bistro is a small adorable French eatery, with a relaxed atmosphere and exposed brick walls decorated with pictures of the Eiffel Tower. Chefs Olivier Jouannard and Matthieu Couratin are seasoned in the art of french cuisine, and created a menu filled with delicious classics such as Coq au Vin (chicken braised with wine, lardons, mushrooms), Canard a l'Orange (roasted duck with an orange sauce), and more.

22. j'eatjet? 685 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

J'eatjet? begs the question on every restaurants mind: have you eaten yet? This charming South Slope spot serves well-priced southern-inspired bar food, with outdoor seating where you can easily pass the entire afternoon away. They specialize in local craft beers, and hand-crafted cocktails made with herbs picked fresh from j'eatjet's very own garden.

23. Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats 1657 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Park Slope's Italian eatery, Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats, is on a modest and quiet block with a menu that mostly includes simple classics, that are executed perfectly. The menu at this cozy restaurant is constantly changing, but the quality is always consistent. A major standout here is the bottomless brunch special, which includes not just one, but two courses!

24. Baby's All Right 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211 (New York)

Baby’s All Right is a trendy, low-key haunt offering live music most nights, as well as gourmet bar fare, creative drinks & transforms once the sun comes up in time for weekend brunch. The weekday menu features Bangkok-inspired dishes, and the weekend menu is an American brunch, with an awesome bottomless special. This spot was also featured in Aziz Ansar’s “Master of None,” so you know it’s pretty damn cool.

25. Randolph Brooklyn 104 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

This '70s punk rock-meets-current Brooklyn restaurant serves all-American classics, craft beers, and inventive cocktails. The interior is decorated with funky graffiti, and vintage TV's, but exterior is just as ornate with a big drive-in arrow directing you inside. The industrial 2,500-square-foot space has a grungy chic feel to it, but the food and drinks never cease to impress.

26. Station 166 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 (Williamsburg)

Station restaurant is located in the heart of trendy Williamsburg, and its decor is inspired by a European train station, hence the name. The exterior has cast-iron gates with arched windows, and the interior has that classic antique feeling, with a hand-crafted wooden bar, brick walls, and vintage mirrors. Local artisans support the menu, with vegan and gluten-free options available, along with a killer brunch.

27. Dar 525 525 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 (Williamsburg)

Dar 525 is an authentic Mediterranean restaurant, serving all your favorites from this cuisine. The menu is vegetarian-friendly, and also features a variety of falafels, kebabs, shawarma's, and safiha's (mini meat pies). All the food is mouth-watering, but the brunch menu is especially unique, reminding everyone that pita bread and hummus really do pair well with anything.

28. Verboten 54 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 (Williamsburg)

Verboten is known as being Brooklyn's home for underground music and events, where the scene is always raging and everyone has their dancing shoes on. However, it is also home to the Cabaret Club, Verboten's restaurant and bar, serving all day brunch (noon-8pm) with a $1 mimosa special every weekend. You wouldn't think a nightclub could do brunch right, but the food is surprisingly good, and the tunes start up again around 4pm.

29. Cow & Clover 291 Kent Ave, Williamsburg, NY 11249

Cow and Clover's location is hard to beat, situated on the south side waterfront in Williamsburg. The American cuisine menu is centered around their wood burning ovens, custom made and able to reach temperatures up to a hot 900+ degrees. The food is all made with locally sourced, organic, and seasonal ingredients, striving to only provide the highest quality food.

30. Ringolevio 490 Humboldt St, Brooklyn, NY 11222 (Williamsburg)

This Mediterranean restaurant is situated in a quaint little area in East Williamsburg, open seven days a week. The menu underscores fresh pasta's made daily, crostini's, and meat and cheese plates. The ambiance is warm and welcoming, decorated with local artists' work on every wall, inviting you to sit back and relax with a glass of wine.

31. Battery Harris 64 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Battery Harris is a restaurant whose menu is heavily inspired by Caribbean cuisine, complemented by a relaxed beachy ambiance. It's brightly lit and decorated, with vibrant stained wood, and a large courtyard filled with plants- perfect for sipping on any number of the delicious cocktails or sampling some of the jerk chicken on the menu.

