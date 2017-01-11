Where to Boozy Brunch in Brooklyn

When you’re combining two meals into one, not only do you want get the most bang for your buck, you also want to go somewhere worthy of a two-for-one. Everyone knows that brunch isn’t complete without bottomless booze, so we found the best brunch spots in Brooklyn to drink all your heart desires, along with some that aren’t totally bottomless, but still offer great boozy brunch options. Scroll down and find the best spots, organized by neighborhood, that go the extra brunch mile in the borough.

Bay Ridge The Kettle Black (address and info) The deal: $10 for all the mimosas, Bloody Marys, or draught beer you can handle in 60 minutes, in addition to a entree (typically $15 each).



Greenhouse Cafe (address and info) The deal: For $26, you get can get bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers, straight Champagne, or piña coladas, PLUS an appetizer, entrée, and a dessert!



Red Oak (address and info) The deal: For $22 you can get all the mimosas or Bellinis you want, plus an entrée.

Bed-Stuy Gallery Bar (address and info) The deal: From 11am-4pm, $24.95 will get you your choice brunch entree, and one hour of unlimited mimosas or screwdrivers.



Peaches (address and info) The deal: While it’s not bottomless, this Southern cafe will typically cost you around $15 for brunch, and the drinks are well priced. Be sure to try the signature cocktail, The Brownstone Punch.



Bushwick Las Lunitas (address and info) The deal: $30 for an entree, and bottomless mimosas or sangria





Cafe Ghia (address and info) The deal: Perhaps the best and cheapest hangover cure to drink at brunch is Cafe Ghia’s $7 Emergen-C Crisis Cocktail (yes, there’s actually Emergen-C in it).



Clinton Hill Rustik Tavern (address and info) The deal: From 11am-4pm, $30 will get you bottomless drinks for 90 minutes and an entrée of your choice.





Belli Osteria (address and info) The deal: You have 90 minutes to drink all the Bellinis, mimosas, or Bloody Marys your heart desires for $21.95, plus an entree.





Los Pollitos III (address and info) The deal: Not unlimited, but margaritas are just $5 from 11:30am-7pm.



Cobble Hill Verde on Smith (address and info) The deal: $17.95 for unlimited Champagne, mimosas, Bellinis, screwdrivers, and Bloody Marys.





Henry Public (address and info) The deal: While this spot doesn’t offer bottomless drinks, the food is reasonably priced, and the brunch cocktails are so good you won’t regret spending a few extra bucks for the bang (most are around $10).

Crown Heights Catfish (address and info) The deal: $2 off all Bloody Marys from 11am to 4pm.

Gowanus Brooklyn Colony (address and info) The deal: While this excellent brunch menu doesn’t come with a bottomless booze option, drinks are still seriously cheap at $5 for mimosas and $6 for Bloody Marys.

Greenpoint One Stop Beer Shop (address and info) The deal: For $22 on weekends between 11am-4pm, you can get the bottomless beer brunch special, or two for one mimosas if beer isn’t your thing.





Dar 525 (address and info) The deal: Every Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 11am and 4pm, $24.95 will get you any item on the brunch menu, plus unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, sangria, or Bloody Marys.



Park Slope Sotto Voce (address and info) The deal: $18.95 for bottomless mimosas, Champagne, Bloody Marys, and an entree from 10:30am-4pm.





Scottadito Osteria Toscana (address and info) The deal: $19.95 for bottomless mimosas or Champagne and an entree.



Prospect Heights Piquant (address and info) The deal: For $25, get bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, or sangria, plus an entree. The only catch is it lasts for 90 minutes!





Dean Street (address and info) The deal: The average “Br-Entrees” will cost you at most $12, and while there are no bottomless specials, there are some seriously well-priced boozy brunch drinks. All beers go for either $6 or $7, and listed under “starters” are $6 mimosas, $6 Bellinis, and $7 Bloody Marys.



South Slope Le P’tit Paris Bistro (address and info) The Deal: $16.99 will get you bottomless mimosas, Bellinis, sangria, or house wine.





j’eatjet? (address and info) The deal: For just $10 extra you can get bottomless mimosas for 90 minutes.





Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats (address and info) The deal: For a mere $20 you can order two courses and enjoy bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Williamsburg Baby’s All Right (address and info) The deal: $29.99 for any entree, and bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys, or greyhounds. No time restrictions.





Randolph Brooklyn (address and info) The deal: For $34 you can get one big plate, plus brunch punches, Bloody Marys, mimosas, and craft beers (cider, lager, witbier, pale ale, amber). It should also be noted that this bottomless special goes until 8pm (!) every weekend.





Station (address and info) The deal: For $40.99 order any food item and bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria, selected beers, and house bottles of wine. Although, bottomless booze is limited to an hour and a half, so chug.





Verboten (address and info) The deal: Unlimited $1 mimosas from noon-8pm at the Cabaret Brunch Bar.





Cow & Clover (address and info) The deal: $25 for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.





Ringolevio (address and info) The deal: $8 for bottomless mimosas plus a la carte brunch menu.





Battery Harris (address and info) The deal: Every last Sunday of the month, $25 will get you 90 minutes of bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas with one entree.



Bianca Heyward, whose diet once consisted of top ramen, mangos, and beef carpaccio, now has a diverse palette and enjoys the finer things in life such as brunch. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.