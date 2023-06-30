The Ultimate Nightlife Guide to Bushwick, Brooklyn’s After Hours Epicenter

More often than not, there's only one inevitable answer when deciding where to go out for a wild night in Brooklyn: Bushwick, of course.

Nightlife has been a core part of the industrial North Brooklyn neighborhood's identity since the late '00s and early 2010s when rapid gentrification brought more young people into the predominantly Latinx community. Warehouses became clubs, musicians and music fans founded DIY spaces, and cocktail lounges for tasteful creatives or dives for local skateboarding contingents began lining streets off the L—and HBO's Girls all but confirmed its party scene reputation, which it's held onto to this day.

There's a whole array of night-out spots to hit in Bushwick, though—like the neighborhood's notable dining scene, which features everything from hotspot eateries to veteran family-owned businesses. There's certainly no shortage of live music venues, and lots of spots to hit the dance floor or grab a late-night bite. For whatever the night has in store, here are some of the best places to go out in Bushwick.