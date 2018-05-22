Where to Eat and Drink With Your Human (When You're a Dog)

Recommended Video Own Turn Your Old Fruit Into Booze With This New Gadget Watch More

related The Best Rooftop Bars in Brooklyn

d.b.a. East Village If you don’t have a backyard, a bar with a garden’s the next best thing. A big gravel yard feels cool on doggy bellies, while the huge whiskey selection feels tingly in human bellies. It has an extensive beer list and a $5 happy hour that lasts until 9pm, so chill in neighborhood bar for hours while your friends pop in and out to pet your puppy. Fair warning: After you take your dog once, they’ll try to pull you back in whenever you walk by -- and who are you to say no to that?

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Pig Beach

Pig Beach Gowanus Pork. Trees. The ever-evolving smell of the Gowanus Canal. With room to roam and a gigantic meat smoker, Pig Beach is a city dog’s dream. I’m not sure if Luna misses her life on the Alabama streets, but I imagine this place makes her feel right at home. Go classic with brisket or ribs or order a “Briggie” with pulled pork piled high on a double cheeseburger. It’s messy to eat, which is exactly what we’re going for here. When you adopt a dog, you save a fortune on napkins.

Black Door Chelsea Black Door doesn’t have outdoor space, but you can still bring your best friend. The bartenders are friendly and the drinks are simple, making it a casual spot to catch up with human pals while you wait for rush hour to fade. Dogs are greeted by name and, unlike some less cute patrons, won’t get bounced for the occasional leg-humping infraction. Happy hour features $3 PBRs (or $10 for a PBR and a shot) so you can skip the fancy cocktails and spend your money at the pet store.

Tu Casa Kew Gardens A quick walk from Forest Park, Tu Casa’s sidewalk seating and Peruvian food are a favorite reward after a Saturday stroll. Order the ceviche mixto classically garnished with corn nuts, the caramelized plantains, and the rotisserie chicken. Served over rice, the chicken’s crispy, cooked-to-sweetness skin might just be the best thing your dog has ever tasted. Get a few cold beers or a pitcher of sangria -- the park is so calm and the neighborhood so lovely, you’ll want to stay there all day.

La Contenta Oeste Greenwich Village In the hallowed spot where the 24-hour French Roast used to be, La Contenta Oeste offers up fancy mezcal drinks and lots of meat-and-cheesy snacks. Located smack-dab on the sunny side of Sixth Avenue, the $15 El Easy Rider (tequila, anchos, grapefruit, and bitters) is well worth the price of admission. Settle in, bring a book and a water bowl, and share the free chips and salsa. In an inspired bit of capitalist farce, they offer a separate menu for dogs. Unfortunately for Luna, she’s not allowed to order an $8 cheeseburger until she makes her own money.

related The Absolute Best Brunch Uptown

related The Best Date Ideas for Spring in NYC

Luckydog Williamsburg True to its name, Luckydog is basically a dog park where you can drink. You can head to the patio or stay at the bar, where you might see a puppy perched beside you on a stool. A popular spot for birthdays or adoption celebrations, Luckydog’s not far from Greenpoint’s District Dog bakery, where you can get a peanut butter carrot cake with yogurt frosting. If you’ve got a tiny or fearful dog, you’ll want to leave them home. Some of the four-legged patrons are large and off-leash, which can be a little scary once the party really gets going.

Boris & Horton East Village Billed as NYC’s first “dog café,” Boris & Horton skirts health code with a pane of glass that separates the human café from the rest of the shop. If you’re walking by, grab a coffee and banana toast at the window before heading in -- there’s a little shop where you can order a biscuit for your dog, too, if you didn’t BYOB. It gets crowded on the weekends, so it’s best for morning coffee runs or a quick breakfast. Even if it’s quiet, be prepared for a photo op: There’s matcha, doggie cupcakes, a photo booth, and everything else in the Make Your Dog Instagram Famous starter pack.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Mission Dolores

Mission Dolores Park Slope A Park Slope mainstay, Mission D is half indoors and half out, and on summer days the space between is filled with lounging dogs. They open at 12:30pm on the weekends, so bring The New York Times and choose a craft beer from the 20 taps behind the bar. If you’re feeling hungry, order a takeout Sicilian pie from nearby Tomato-N-Basil or Korean tacos from Oaxaca Taqueria and make an afternoon of it. It gets loud and busy after sunset, so hike up to Prospect Park once things get bumping.

Shake Shack Flatiron Shake Shack is a perennial dog-and-human crowd-pleaser. Watch the webcam to see when the line’s short or pre-order with the app to skip the wait. When your Shackburger’s up, you can drink a beer at a folding table while the park bustles around you. They offer a “Pooch-ini” -- vanilla custard mixed with dog biscuits and peanut butter -- but we both know you’re going to share your cheese fries and vanilla shake anyway. The dog run’s just a few feet away, so at least once of you can work off the calories.