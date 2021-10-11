NYC queers aren’t limited to just a few options when planning a night out. Here in the birthplace of Pride, we can hop from dive to nightclub to karaoke bar without ever stepping foot in a str**ght establishment. And with so many LGBTQIA+ bars around town, each offering a wildly different experience, there’s no shortage of fun spots that have inclusion of all kinds in mind.

Some of our favorite queer bars are brand new, some were central figures in the gay liberation movement. Some cater to specific groups within the queer community, some are a melting pot of gender, sexuality, kink, and expression. But the one thing each has in common is that some way, somehow, they make the city shine a little brighter. Just in time for National Coming Out Day this week, here are the 20 best LGBTQIA+ bars in NYC right now.