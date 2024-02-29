Good Craic Is Never In Short Supply at These Irish Bars in NYC

McSorley’s Old Ale House in the East Village | littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock McSorley’s Old Ale House in the East Village | littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

When Ireland faced a famine in the 1840s, more than 900,000 emigrants from the Emerald Isle moved their lives to the Big Apple. By 1855, the local Irish population made up a third of all New Yorkers. Since then, NYC has remained the home to a large and thriving Irish and Irish American community. In addition to neighborhoods like Woodlawn in The Bronx and Marine Park in Brooklyn, Irish culture can be experienced through small businesses, churchs, art centers, and, of course, a beloved crew of Irish bars. Whether you’re prepping for St. Patrick’s Day in the city or just looking for a cozy spot for an Irish coffee, here are the best Irish bars in NYC.

The Dead Rabbit in FiDi | The Dead Rabbit

Irish bars in Manhattan The Dead Rabbit Financial District

With a name that traces back to the 1830s Dead Rabbits gang—which was later used as inspiration for Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York film—The Dead Rabbit has commanded an ardent fan base since opening in 2013. Run by Belfast-native Jack McGarry, the first floor features a taproom where rounds of Guinness and Irish coffees are served up, while the second floor parlor specializes in expertly crafted cocktails. A reservation-only event space takes up the top floor of the building. Patrons can snag a high-top or booth and sip on a drink while snacking on bites like Housemade Chips and Guinness-Braised Rib Sliders. Four-Faced Liar Greenwich Village

Named after an Irish church steeple in the hometown of owner Conor O’Sullivan, Greenwich Village’s Four-Faced Liar is a warm-hearted tribute to Ireland. Within the welcoming watering hole, there are poetry readings, board games (like Scrabble, Boggle, and chess) available for anyone to use, and regular big game screenings. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, be prepared to feel right at home with a pint of Guinness and a seat at the bar. Landmark Tavern Hell’s Kitchen

Opened in 1868 by Patrick Henry Carley, Landmark Tavern is a storied Hell’s Kitchen pub that’s experienced its fair share of renovations and ownership changes over the years. While the first two floors were closed during Prohibition (as the third floor operated as a speakeasy), the spot’s old-school charm remains intact with its original mahogany bar, tin ceilings, antique register, and private dining rooms. On draft, choose between Guinness, Landmark Ale, and Landmark Lager or find an Irish whiskey to sip on. Additionally, comfort classics like Scotch Eggs, Shepherd’s Pie, and Bangers and Mash helm the food program. McSorley’s Old Ale House East Village

A long and storied history is behind the (supposed) oldest Irish bar in NYC, McSorley’s. First opened in 1854 by John McSorley, the bar initially operated as a hang-out spot for working class men (women weren’t permitted until 1970). Throughout the years, McSorley’s became a hub for legendary patrons like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and E. E. Cummings. These days, the spot still flaunts decades-old memorabilia on the walls and bar, like a pair of Harry Houdini’s handcuffs and wishbones circa World War I. The menu is short and sweet with a choice between two specialty beers: Light ale or dark porter. Molly’s Pub and Restaurant Shebeen Gramercy Park

This Tudor-style Irish pub has lived several lives since its inception in 1895. Operating as a bar until 1920, Prohibition led Molly’s to transition into a grocery store and retail space. With the repeal of the ban in the 1930s, Molly’s started serving alcohol again. To this day original design aspects like the wood-burning fireplace and mahogany bar still stand. Sawdust-strewn floors, worn-in wooden booths, vintage-photograph-covered walls, and an antique jukebox make up the interior of the eatery, while can’t-miss menu items include the Irish Spice Bag (fried chicken, fries, peppers, onions, chile peppers) and a 10-ounce Beef Burger.

Molly’s Pub and Restaurant Shebeen in Gramercy | Flickr/Adam Kuban

Neary’s Midtown East

The late and beloved owner of Neary’s, Jimmy Neary, first opened its doors on St. Patrick’s Day in 1967. Known as a popular post-work watering hole, the space features leather banquettes, dark red tablecloths, patterned carpet, and walls filled with pictures of celebrity customers. Hearty menu highlights consist of Broiled Lamb Chops with mint jelly and Corned Beef and Cabbage. (Learn more about the legendary journey of Jimmy Neary and his pub by watching Neil Leifer’s 2017 documentary film, Neary’s: The Dream at the End of the Rainbow.) Paddy Reilly’s Kip’s Bay

For more than 30 years, Kips Bay Irish rock bar Paddy Reilly’s has been known for seven-day-a-week live music performances and pints of its only drink on tap— Guinness. From bluegrass and classic rock to traditional Irish tunes and open mic nights, join in on the revelry and sway along with a wide range of musicians strumming on stage on any given day. Peter McManus Cafe Chelsea

As one of oldest (if not the oldest) family-run bars in New York City, Peter McManus Cafe has earned its reputation as an undisputed neighborhood stalwart—and has even been spotlighted in multiple films and TV shows like Highlander (1986), The Other Guys (2010), SNL, and Broad City. Pull up a stool to the bar or snag a table and feast on pub fare like the McManus’s Reuben, Chicken Wings, or Classic Hamburger. Beverage-wise, there’s an impressive selection of Irish whiskey and Scotch. Phil Hughes Bar Upper East Side

Yorkville’s family-owned and -operated Phil Hughes Bar is an ideal landing place for a casual hangout. At the oldest Irish pub in the neighborhood, customers will find a pool table, a jukebox, communal seating, and several TVs for ideal game watching. With authenticity in mind, the joint imports glassware from Ireland (to achieve that perfect Irish pint) as well as a range of Irish crisps (or potato chips). Drop by on Thursday nights for live music and don’t forget to put down on the pool table. PJ Carney’s Pub Midtown

Conveniently located a block away from Carnegie Hall is longtime neighborhood fixture PJ Carney’s Pub. Since 1927, the mahogany-walled circular bar has been serving nearby showgoers and sports fans alike. Pull up a stool and munch on a crispy order of Beer-Battered Fish and Chips or a dozen hot wings to go with an ice cold beer from one of the 21 varieties on tap. Swift Hibernian Lounge NoHo

Named after Irish writer Jonathan Swift, Swift Hibernian Lounge is a charming NoHo bar created to honor (and, perhaps, rekindle) the lost art of conversation. With snug groups of picnic tables and no TVs, it’s an ideal location for bonding with fellow drinking buddies sans technological distractions. Explore the globally sourced craft beer selection or go for a classic pint of Guinness, before taking a peek at the menu, which offers traditional Irish fare like Sausage Rolls and Corned Beef Sandwiches.

Irish Haven in Sunset Park | Photo courtesy of Irish Haven

Irish bars in Brooklyn Irish Haven Sunset Park

Famously known for making an appearance in Martin Scorsese’s film The Departed (with a framed photograph of Scorsese behind the bar to commemorate the occasion), this Irish Haven in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park is an ideal no-frills destination. At the almost 60-year-old bar, things are kept simple with a beer-and-shots-centric beverage program and old-school wood paneled interior. Keep yourself entertained while sipping on $5 pints of Guinness with live music performances, karaoke, trivia nights, and more. Wicked Monk Bay Ridge

This Bayside watering hole transports the Emerald Isle stateside. At Wicked Monk, the wood, stained glass, and even a confessional—all once part of an over 100-year-old chapel in Cork, Ireland—create a gothic monastery aesthetic. Open until 4 am on weekends, many of a late night hang can be had here. Irish bars in Staten Island O’Neill’s Irish Pub Port Richmond

A glimpse of the Emerald Isle can be found in the Staten Island neighborhood of Port Richmond at O’Neills Irish Pub. Handcrafted wooden booths and bar, scattered candlelight, and string lighting create a quaint tavern feeling to accompany the comfort-food-centric menu of Bangers and Mash, Irish Pub Meatloaf, and Crispy Guinness Fish and Chips. If you’re looking for a spot to land on St. Patrick’s Day, O’Neill’s will swing open at 11 am, with TVs streaming the parade and pints of Guinness at the ready.

Donovan’s Pub in Woodside | Flickr/Wally Gobetz

Irish bars in Queens Donovan’s Pub Woodside

A fixture of the Woodside neighborhood of Queens, Donovan’s Pub is a local favorite eatery and watering hole. Opened in 1966 by NYC firefighter Joe Donovan, the spot is known for its dark wood booths, stained glass windows, multiple fireplaces, and no-fuss ambiance. After a 47-year run, Donovan retired and the pub switched over hands to longtime employee Jimmy Jacobsen and his brother-in-law, Dan Connor. Although a card machine and new sound system modernized the bar, Donovan’s Pub stays true to its roots with the charbroiled half-pound 58 Special Burger. Sean Og’s Woodside

In the heart of Woodside, Queens, Sean Og's has been serving draft beers, pub style, and good craic since 1998. After passing under the front entrance’s “Opening time is Guinness time” sign, find a perch in the dining room or outside. Alongside Irish comfort foods like Fish and Chips or Shepherd’s Pie, Sean Og’s is known for its brick-oven-fired pizzas like the Bee Sting (soppressata, chili oil, honey, mozzarella).

Irish bars in The Bronx An Béal Bocht Cafe Fieldston

One of the most well known hubs for Irish culture in The Bronx is undoubtedly An Béal Bocht Cafe, where New Yorkers roll up for live Irish music, poetry readings, comedy shows, and more. Pre- or post-performance, peruse a menu of Irish comfort foods like Shepherd's Pie, plus the substantial selection of locally and globally sourced beers. Rambling House Woodlawn

Complete with an expansive dining room, wraparound bar, and ample outdoor seating, Rambling House (or “The House,” as regulars call it) is a beloved Irish neighborhood pub, restaurant, and event space. Expect plenty of screens for big game days, heated picnic tables out back, a medley of live performances, and house-brewed beers like the Rambling House Lager. Upcoming live music events can be found via IG.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.