The 15 Best Irish Bars in NYC to Hit Up This St. Patrick’s Day

The history of Irish immigrants arriving in NYC dates back to the early 19th century, but after the country experienced a famine—also referred to as the Great Hunger—in the 1840s and resulted in the subsequent arrival of more than 900,000 emigrants from the country, the local Irish population grew to be one third of all New Yorkers by 1855.

Since then, NYC has been home to a large and thriving Irish American community. In addition to large pockets in neighborhoods such as Woodlawn, Bronx, and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Irish culture can be seen in churches, memorials, and arts centers across the city. And this is especially true for Irish bars.

While NYC is home to no shortage of drinking establishments (the new/best, singles bars, dive bars, rooftops), but Irish bars and pubs hold a special place in our hearts. Whether looking for a spot to land pre- or post-The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade or want to kick off the weekend strong with an Irish coffee, here’s our list of the best Irish pubs in NYC.