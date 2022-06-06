The Best Bars, Parties, and Pop-Ups for Queer Womxn in NYC

Within the incomparable metropolis that is NYC, you can find nearly any bar your heart desires to visit, from speakeasies hidden within hot dog shops to opulent cocktail dens and disco ball-lit dance floors. However, despite this abundance, only three formally designated lesbian bars exist—and lately, people have finally been noticing.

Lesbian bars and regularly scheduled pop-ups for queer womxn are more than just a fun place to mingle, they are integral and rare safe spaces where members of the community can freely express themselves. Luckily, roving destinations like Dave’s Lesbian Bar and House Gayjoy—as well as more fluidly-labeled “queer bars”—have sprouted around the city (aka Bushwick), providing queer womxn with more reason to regularly let their proverbial hair down.

LGBTQIA+ bars are just as much safe spaces as they are deep expressions of joy, so here are our top ten places and parties for queer womxn to enjoy for Pride Month and all year round. And for more fun events this June, check out our Ultimate Guide to Celebrating Pride in NYC.