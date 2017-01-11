10 Local Beers You Can Only Drink in New York City

Short Term Goals

Kings County Brewers Collective

Brooklyn

This fall, the Kings County Brewers Collective brought brewing back to Bushwick, opening the first brewery in 40 years in what was once the nation's busiest brewing neighborhood. In its few months of existence, the brewery has released an eclectic range of beers, including at least three IPAs, two saisons, and a kolsch. Most of these and the brewery’s other beers never make it beyond the five boroughs. And its imperial IPA, Short Term Goals, has never left. The beer’s name is exactly what it implies: According to KCBC co-owner and self-described “brew commander” Tony Bellis, “Sometimes it’s best in life to focus on the short-term goals” -- like drinking this beer, which clocks in at pretty damn high 9.3% ABV.

Availability: Short Term Goals can be found at the brewery’s taproom as well as in a handful of bars and stores in Brooklyn. Try the Kent Ale House in Williamsburg.